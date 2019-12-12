The flu virus has hit Virginia early this year, with cases being categorized as widespread as of the last week in November.
This time last year, flu cases were categorized as sporadic and didn’t reach widespread status until the end of December, where it remained widespread until mid-April, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza Activity Report.
In fact, not one flu case was reported in Virginia until mid-November last year, making it sporadic, whereas this year cases have been sporadic since early October.
Despite this early onset of widespread flu cases, Rockingham County Public Schools have not seen unusually high reported cases of flu yet, said Scott Hand, director of pupil personnel services for the school division.
Usually at this time of year, the school division sees four to six cases at the elementary-school level, eight to 10 cases at the middle-school level and the same at the high-school level.
So far, those numbers have remained steady this year, and have been for the last few years, Hand said, and it’s been about five years since the school division had a “flu crisis.”
“Nothing out of the ordinary this year, but we’ll see if that changes in the next few weeks,” he said.
When the school division reaches 20 cases of flu the protocol is to alert the Department of Health and follow its guidelines.
In the meantime, the school division encourages hand washing, the use of hand sanitizing dispensers and the school division works hard to keep schools clean, Hand said.
For more information on national flu statistics, visit the Center for Disease Control at cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm.
