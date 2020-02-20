It’s been a bad year for influenza cases in Virginia, with the virus being considered widespread as early as the last week of November, far earlier than 2018.
As of the week ending Feb. 8, Virginia had spent 11 weeks at widespread status, four more than the 2018-19 flu season, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Nineteen outbreaks were being investigated the week ending Feb. 8, and 80 outbreaks total have been reported.
The Virginia Department of Health has received reports of 773 pneumonia- and influenza-related deaths during the 2019-20 season.
In total, 6,383 cases of influenza have been reported in Virginia this flu season.
At this time last year, both Rockingham County and Harrisonburg City public schools reported low numbers of flu cases, but this year has not been as kind for the county.
Scott Hand, county director of pupil personnel services, said there have been sporadic but serious concentration of flu cases reported at several schools. The worst was at Wilbur S. Pence Middle School.
At its highest, 122 students at Pence were absent at one time due to the flu. With a total enrollment of 767, 16% of students were absent because of the flu.
“We haven’t figured out why that was such an issue at Pence,” Hand said.
While it’s been much higher than normal, the flu has not caused Rockingham County to close school, unlike Bath County Public Schools, which closed for a week, Hand said.
Rockingham County has employed more intense cleaning in response to the higher than normal flu case count, and is emphasizing hand-washing for students.
A representative of Harrisonburg City Public Schools could not be reached for comment.
At a national level, the flu is also worse this year than last according to a number of indicators.
For example, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the cumulative hospitalization rate for the flu is 19.9 per 100,000 people this season, compared with 14.1 per 100,000 at the same point last season. Forty-eight of 50 states have reported that the flu is widespread, with only Oregon at the regional level, and Washington, D.C., and Hawaii at the local level.
According to CDC, this year’s flu season has led to at least 5.9 million medical visits and 120,000 hospitalizations. The data also show that between 6,600 and 17,000 flu-related deaths occurred from Oct. 1 to Jan. 11. In addition, while CDC found that the percentage of outpatient visits for influenza-like illness decreased to 4.7% in the week ending Jan. 11, that figure remains above the national baseline of 2.4%.
