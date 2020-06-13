The U.S. Forest Service will move forward with implementing numerous treatments as described in the North Shenandoah Mountain Restoration and Management Project after District Ranger Mary Yonce signed the final decision on Tuesday — ending a several year public collaboration and analysis on the North River Ranger District of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.
The North Shenandoah Mountain Restoration and Management Project proposes landscape-scale restoration and management aimed at improving watershed conditions, restoring habitats for a diversity of terrestrial and aquatic species, increasing resilience in ecological systems and providing forest products to local economies.
Yonce said in an email that the district is looking forward to forest stakeholders’ involvement throughout the implementation of the project.
As described in the final decision notice, approximately 8,928 acres within the planning area will be treated, roads will only be constructed to provide stand access and dozer lines will only be created to contain burn units.
There will also be 130 acres of mechanical site preparation after harvesting in coppice with reserves treatments, 97 acres of burning mainly associated with yellow pine restoration and 31 acres of artificial reforestation and associated release activities in yellow pine restoration areas included in the associated actions.
The project’s focus areas are Rockingham County and Pendleton County in West Virginia. The project proposes restoration action on approximately 9,243 acres out of the 128,000-acre planning area.
Project working areas include Bergton Blue Hole and Grove Hollow, Camp Run and Mitchell Knob, German River, Feltz Ridge and Leading River and Slate Lick and Cross Mountain.
The project was designed to move the existing conditions within the North River Ranger District toward desired conditions described in the 2014 Revised Forest Plan for the George Washington National Forest, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service website. The Draft Environmental Assessment documents the site-specific analysis for implementing the proposed action, as required by the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969.
The project has been in the works since fiscal 2016 and has incorporated public involvement through several public meetings over the years.
The first comment period was initiated in August 2019 and concluded in September 2019. But due to several complications, the U.S. Forest Service extended the comment period for the North Shenandoah Mountain Restoration Project until Oct. 25 at midnight.
After reviewing comments from 27 individuals, organizations and agencies, the U.S. Forest Service made its final decision.
Information on the approved action and associated documents can be viewed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=50342, as well as in the district office in Harrisonburg.
