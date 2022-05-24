Frederick Martin Olson III, a former member of the Broadway Town Council, died last Monday. He was 74.
According to his obituary, Olson was born in Wheeling, W.Va., on March 4, 1948. He was an Air Force veteran.
Olson moved to Harrisonburg in 1989 and got married to Susan (Krouse) Olson in 1991. They later moved to Broadway, where Olson retired.
Town officials said Olson was first appointed to Broadway Town Council in 2004, and served for 11 years. He stepped down from Town Council in 2018.
"He will be remembered for his dedication, enthusiasm, and good judgement for the Broadway community," town officials said in a statement.
