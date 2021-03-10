GROTTOES — There’s a familiar face back on Grottoes Town Council this year.
After a nearly 10-year hiatus, Jim Justis is back to attending meetings as a Grottoes Town Council member after being appointed to fill a vacancy in February.
The vacancy was left by Jo Plaster, who resigned after being elected mayor in November.
Plaster said Justis brings a “plethora of information and historical guidance in the town’s comprehensive planning efforts, having been a Grottoes resident since 1987.”
“He is a phenomenal asset to have on council,” she said.
Serving the town of Grottoes is nothing new to Justis, who spent 18 years as a council member and was a member of the town’s Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals for a period of time.
“It’s every citizen’s responsibility and duty to serve,” he said.
Justis, 79, began his public service career long before taking a position on Town Council.
After retiring from the Army as a lieutenant colonel, Justis moved to Grottoes in 1987 as a way to be in the middle of his family in Herndon and his wife’s family in Abingdon.
“We wanted to be close,” he said. “And I remembered as a young boy my parents loved the area.”
Justis recalled that between 1947 and 1949, his parents would spend every weekend with him driving along Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park.
The Shenandoah Valley was a place to call home, and Justis began to settle into his new life in Rockingham County.
A year after moving to Grottoes, Justis became the first town manager for the town of Timberville and held the position from 1988 to 1990.
During the same period of time, Justis began serving on Grottoes’ Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.
In 1994, Justis was elected to council and remained until 2006, when he lost his seat to Midge Funk. His time away from council only lasted a few months as he was appointed to fill a vacancy left by Charlie Lawhorne, who resigned from Town Council in January 2007.
Justis served on council until 2012, when he decided not to seek another four-year term.
“I felt I was there long enough,” he said. “I wanted to give someone else a chance.”
His time away from council wouldn’t last forever, however, and Justis said he is ready to serve once again.
“I’m here and open to it,” he said.
Justis’ term will end on Nov. 2, and as of Tuesday, he said he is unsure if he will run during the Nov. 2 election to serve the remainder of Plaster’s term, which ends in 2022.
In the meantime, Justis said his main concentration will be working with the town’s parks and recreation department to find new ways to bring traffic into town parks.
“Our park system has great potential,” he said.
Plaster said since Justis was appointed to serve on council, he has been actively involved, present and dutifully serving the demands of his position.
“We all were elected to serve, not sit,” she said. “We have an active and involved council, and I’m truly excited about that.”
