Fort Harrison, Inc. has received a grant that officials say will help them pursue archeological exploration at the site of the Daniel Harrison house just outside of Dayton.
Fort Harrison is one of 11 recipients of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture's Commonwealth History Fund. It was awarded $12,000.
"We are incredibly honored to be one of the eleven compelling projects chosen to receive from the Commonwealth History Fund," said Kathryn Boase, president of Fort Harrison. "Through this amazing opportunity, we will be able to give back to our communities by implementing a project that will help us to continue telling the story of Virginia and have a lasting impact on future generations."
Fort Harrison officials said they plan for an archaeological study using highly specialized ground penetrating radar. It will examine the yard around the Daniel Harrison house and an adjacent field.
The Daniel Harrison house was built in 1749 and is one of the earliest houses built in the Shenandoah Valley. The study will add to historians' current understanding of the lives of the families who established the homestead, along with the Native Americans who predated the settlers and the slaves who sustained the settlers' success on what was then the American frontier, officials said.
"The GPR study will also shine light on stories that have long been part of Fort Harrison’s oral tradition — the presence of a palisade built around the house during the French and Indian War and a tunnel leading to a nearby spring," Fort Harrison officials said in a press release.
The Virginia Museum of History and Culture, along with the state's Department of Historic Resources, awards grants statewide through its Commonwealth History Fund. Funding is considered based on the significance of the project or resources, its impact locally and statewide, the focus on historically underrepresented topics and communities and the need for funding and urgency of the project.
"The Commonwealth History Fund has quickly become one of the best tools we have as your state history museum to support history education and preservation efforts taking place in your local communities," said Jamie Bosket, Virginia Museum of History and Culture President and CEO. "We are so very thankful for this opportunity to invest in the work of our fellow history organization, now and for years to come."
