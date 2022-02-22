Jay Litten was on his back porch a few weeks ago when he thought he saw a patch of snow meandering about. The Bridgewater town manager knew, of course, it was unlikely a dancing cloud of snow.
But Litten, like every town employee of Bridgewater, knew that it was likely Cora, a white dog who had become famous for eluding capture after breaking out of her foster family’s home.
Cora had been on the run for a week when Litten saw her in his backyard on Jan. 30. It had been an extremely cold week too, and with the help of social media, almost everyone in Bridgewater was looking for Cora to get her back to the warmth and safety of a foster home.
But Cora, clearly an adventurous pup, wasn’t going to make it easy.
As Litten walked down his backyard, he could see that it was Cora and she was heading toward Wildwood Park. He followed.
“When I got down to Wildwood, I looked around and realized that Cora had doubled back onto the ice on the river,” Litten said. “That wasn’t good, so I just watched as she walked around the ice. Then she wandered onto thin ice and fell through. The poor thing couldn’t pull herself out of the hole. She was freezing and wearing herself out.”
There were no other options, so Litten waded out after her.
“She seemed relieved when I got there, and I was definitely relieved,” Litten said. “I carried her up to the house. Kathryn wrapped her in a towel. Officer Morrison came to pick her up, and Bridgewater’s most famous citizen was safe.”
But there are so many people in Bridgewater that made it possible for Litten to know to look for Cora. Sometimes, all it takes is a Facebook post and kind and caring town for one lost dog to become an overnight sensation.
Jo Benjamin saw the post about Cora on a local Facebook group. She had escaped from Bridgewater Retirement Community, where she was being fostered. Cora was quickly found, but just as quickly went missing again.
“She had been on the run for the coldest and snowiest week we’d had so far,” Benjamin said. She knew she had to do something.
Everywhere Benjamin went after that she inquired about Cora. She asked every person she saw if they had seen her. Benjamin began walking the neighborhoods where Cora had been spotted. Along with resident Gina Troyer, Benjamin had cameras put up where Cora was most frequently seen.
After Cora was rescued from her icy adventure by Litten, and after a vet checked her out, it was a natural fit that Cora come to stay with Benjamin as a foster.
Cora, a Shih Tzu and bichon frise mix, is an older lady of 9. As an older dog, she has her health issues. Cora has heart issues, thyroid issues and pretty serious dental disease. Fortunately, through the SPCA’s rescue connections, Cora will get the care she needs.
However, Benjamin, who has three senior animals of her own, won’t be keeping Cora. But she will continue to foster her until she is ready for her forever home.
As much as she loves Cora, whom Benjamin describes as a professional couch potato but a very loyal one, Benjamin had a talk with herself and Cora that they would only be together temporarily.
“I told Cora that I’m helping you on your journey and your next stop is your forever home,” Benjamin said.
