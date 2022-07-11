There’s a new music festival in town, highlighting local acts in an intimate, family-friendly atmosphere.
No, it’s not Red Wing Roots Music Festival, which takes place each summer in Mount Solon.
The much smaller FredFEST, founded in 2020 in Singers Glen, took place over the weekend. The event started as a celebration for friends and family of the family that owns the property the festival is held on.
Open to the public for the first time this year, the music festival drew a few hundred people for three days of music, a handful of vendors and camping on the same property as the Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm.
“We’ve had some hiccups, but we’re doing great, working through it,” said Dave Ward, one of the main organizers of the festival.
This year’s lineup featured popular local acts, including Spencer Hatcher, the charismatic aspiring country star from Timberville with a large social media following, members of The Steel Wheels, and Rachel and Lindsey FitzGerald, the sister duo behind indie folk band Spectator Bird, performing at FredFEST for the first time this year.
While autographing copies of the band’s latest album, “A Mind I Can Live In,” Lindsey FitzGerald said the indie folk duo got a last-minute slot at Red Wing, which took place just a few weeks ago, when headliner Bahamas had to cancel due to an illness.
Many of the festival patrons attended Red Wing, too, and the Patio Series — a free concert series held on the same property that recently drew a large crowd when it hosted members of the band Mandolin Orange.
“Red Wing is a blast — a lot of us were at Red Wing,” said Connie Peterson, of Harrisonburg, who came to FredFEST on Saturday and Sunday with friends. “But it’s nice that there’s a smaller, laid-back venue.”
Peterson said she’s a friend of local veterinarian Maureen Ward, who owns Harrisonburg Animal Hospital along with her husband Dave Ward. Maureen Ward is known for building community through awards she’s won in the veterinary industry and from comments from friends and co-workers.
It was in this spirit, event organizers said, that Maureen Ward decided to start the festival as a way for family and friends to gather during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the event was open to the public this year, many in attendance were still family and friends and people came from the local area, including Bob and Karen Harvey, who retired to Harrisonburg recently after living in the Lake Anna area.
The couple said they’ve been to Red Wing, a Patio Series show, a Mennonite choral concert and more in addition to FredFEST.
“I think the music has been excellent, but we’ve not been disappointed with any music event in this area,” Bob Harvey said.
The stacked lineup also included Charlottesville’s Mexo-Americana indie folk duo David Wax Museum that’s been featured on NPR’s Mountain Stage and World Café programs, Will Overman, a singer-songwriter from Charlottesville, Dogwood Tales, the Currys, Buffalo Rose and Big Sky Quartet, from Pennsylvania, Deau Eyes and The Way Down Wanderers.
The festival’s logo features a vector portrait of Maureen Ward’s father — Fred Ostlund. It was with a sense of humor that Maureen and Dave Ward named the festival FredFEST after her dad, a quiet man who doesn’t like the spotlight and who enjoyed music like Peter, Paul and Mary back in the day.
The event reflects Ostlund’s low-key spirit as a lover of music. The venue, which includes one stage, is centered around a small trout pond. While musical performances went on, kids at the festival brought fishing poles to catch and release trout.
Bob Adamek, photographer for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, also produced a documentary in 2021 about music festival photographers — having shot over 90 music festival events throughout his career.
Adamek joked about getting in a pedal boat to take close-up shots of the bands, since the area that would be the pit where photographers usually stand is a pond.
Though Adamek has photographed music festivals throughout the country, he said FredFEST is the most intimate event he’s covered.
“This is as chill as it gets,” Adamek said. “I can’t get over how great the music is.”
