Both fresh and familiar faces will be on the ballot in town council elections this year in Rockingham County.
Bridgewater, Dayton, Elkton, Grottoes, Mount Crawford and Timberville have council elections this year. All of those towns, except Grottoes, will also select a mayor.
Broadway elects its council members in odd-numbered years.
The filing deadline to be on the ballot was June 21.
According to the Rockingham County Department of Elections, Jim Tongue, Fontaine Canada and Stephanie Curtis are running for three seats on Bridgewater Town Council.
In Dayton, Susan Mathias and Melody Pannell are seeking two seats on the dais.
Elkton voters will see a full slate of candidates on the ballot, including Phillip “Rick” Workman, Randell Snow, Virginia Fulginiti, Margaretta Isom, Claud R. Dean, Jay Dean, David Smith and Michael Scott Eppard.
Jim Justis, David Raynes and Joshua Bailey will seek to keep their seats on Grottoes Town Council.
Mount Crawford voters will consider Toni Ray, Alfred Cook, Robert “Bobby” Taylor and Tasha Hoover for three seats on its council.
And in Timberville, Sharon Jones and Sarah Berry filed to run for council. County Voter Registrar Lisa Gooden said in an email that the third seat could be won by a write-in campaign. If not, council could fill the vacancy.
Elkton will also have a special election to fill the remainder of Jessy Moubray’s term. Moubray resigned in February. As of June 21, Rachel Michael is the only person who filed for this seat. The deadline to file for the special election is Aug. 19 by 5 p.m., Gooden said.
Mayoral Races
Only one mayoral race in Rockingham County will be contested this year.
Wayne Printz, a former mayor and council member, will try to unseat incumbent Josh Gooden in Elkton’s mayoral race.
James “Neal” Dillard, current council member, is the only person who filed to run for mayor of Mount Crawford.
Bridgewater’s Ted Flory, Dayton’s Cary Jackson and Timberville’s Don Delaughter — all incumbents — were the only ones who filed for their respective mayor races.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
