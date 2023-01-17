Following a ten-month bridge and road project, Friedens Church Road is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, according to Virginia Department of Transportation officials.
Traffic on the road, also known as Va. 682, has been following a three-mile detour since March, so contractors could replace the bridge over Pleasant Run.
VDOT advised motorists to be on alert for occasional flagging operations at the Shenandoah Valley Railroad crossing until new signals are installed. As contractors finish the projects, drivers can also expect lane or shoulder closures on other portions of Va. 682.
All work is weather permitting.
The project replaced a nearly 80-year-old bridge with a new structure in the same area, according to VDOT. The road was raised several feet in the railway crossing area to improve drivers' sight distance.
The new bridge is 40 feet wide and approximately 50 feet long and has two 12-foot travel lanes and eight-foot shoulders, according to VDOT.
The intersections with Va. 867, which is North River Road, and Va. 989, which is Creekside Drive, have also been improved, according to VDOT.
During construction, temporary traffic signals were placed on the detour in Mount Crawford's Main Street, U.S. 11. VDOT spokesperson Ken Slack said the signals would be deactivated and eventually removed.
Officials said that in 2014, Va. 682 had an average daily traffic count of 3,043 vehicles. By 2040, the estimated average daily traffic volume was 3,500 vehicles.
VDOT awarded a $3.1 million contract to Orders Construction Company, of St. Albans, W.Va., for the project's construction.
