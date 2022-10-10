DAYTON — Ten-year-old Troy Bell just wanted to know if his family could make soap with the goat milk they’d collected on their farm in Timberville.
“And as it turns out, it’s a thing,” said his mom, Tara Bell, as she was working the family’s Timber Goat Soap stand at the Dayton Days fall festival on Saturday morning. “It’s been popular.”
Timber Goat Soap was one of about 200 vendors at the 42nd annual Dayton Days autumn celebration on Saturday. Postponed from the previous weekend due to inclement weather from Hurricane Ian, vendors statewide lined Main and College streets for a full crowd eager to support small businesses.
The festival marked the Bell family’s first Dayton Days as a vendor, as the business begins to work the local circuit of festivals and fairs.
“The best part is meeting people,” said Jackson Bell, 13, who is the entrepreneur behind the business along with brother Troy. “We’ve gotten a lot of support from random people we didn’t know.”
Timber Goat Soap started last July, Tara Bell said, and is a “family enterprise” now. Its mission is to “make great soap and learn the ins and outs of running a business,” she said.
The goat milk soap is made from the Bells’ goat milk, as well as olive, coconut and almond oils, lye, and essential oils.
“It’s very good for people with allergies,” Tara Bell said.
The business also sold wax melts and candles.
“They learn what it takes to run a business and how much work it is ... like setting up at festivals at 5 a.m.,” she said with a laugh. “They’re very, very proud to have their own business.”
A couple of booths away from Timber Goat Soap sat Raw Mountain Honey, another family-focused small business based out of Fulks Run. Shannon Morris said it was her second time selling the honey, beeswax and chap stick at Dayton Days.
“We started beekeeping three years ago, and we started with three hives,” she said. “Now, we’re at 22.”
Morris, who said Raw Mountain Honey makes the rounds at different street festivals in the Valley and West Virginia, said the most rewarding thing is meeting and connecting with other people.
“It started off as a hobby for my husband,” she said. “It’s gotten a lot bigger than I thought, but we’re enjoying it.”
Morris incorporated a picture taken from her family’s front yard of bee boxes and the mountains in Raw Mountain Honey’s logo. The business also sells its honey at Turner Hams in Fulks Run, Woods Edge Farm just off of Va. 42 in Harrisonburg, J and B’s Country Store in Broadway and Bridgewater Foods.
“This year was a really good year for honey,” Morris said. “We probably tripled our honey from last year.”
Vendors’ success at Dayton Days wasn’t exclusive to the county’s small businesses. Back Creek Farms, of Highland County, had a steady wave of people eager to taste test its maple syrup flavors.
Making the trip to Rockingham County is worth it because of the support and success Back Creek Farms has found at Dayton Days, said Valerie Lowry, who runs the business with her husband, Pat.
“It’s fantastic,” she said. “We love this festival.”
Longtime Dayton Days vendor Karen Hensley was quickly selling her dog treats and dog cupcakes Saturday afternoon. Hensley, who runs the business Two Lucky Labs, bakes and sells all-natural dog treats.
“My dogs are the taste testers,” Hensley, of Elkton, said.
Hensley was told by a customer that the No. 1 reason they attended Dayton Days was because of her dog treats.
“People keep me coming back,” Hensley said.
