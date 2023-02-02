FULKS RUN — When Shannon Morris brought a fly swatter in the car with her a trip to Richmond, her husband, David Morris, good-naturedly poked fun at her.
But knowing what they were on their way to pick up from Richmond, the fly swatter was probably a good idea: The couple from Fulks Run was on its way purchase two bee hives.
Shannon, a native of Boston, still has a hard time wrapping her head around the fact that she married a farmer and now has chickens and 23 bee hives.
"Never in my life did I think I'd be driving down the highway with bees," Morris said, with a laugh.
What started three years ago as a hobby has grown into a full-on business for the Morris'. Their product, under the brand name — Raw Mountain Honey — can be found at Fulks Run Grocery, J & B's Country Store in Broadway, Woods Edge Farm in Harrisonburg and Bridgewater Foods. They also set up at trade shows and craft fairs.
"He took this and ran with it," Morris said. "He watches videos and talks with other bee keepers."
It's also a family affair. The couple has four sons, ages 21, 14, six and three. The older boys actively help out with the hives while the 6-year-old really just likes to wear the bee suit, their parents said.
Last year, the Morris' produced over 1,000 pounds of honey. Their hives are split between their home near Fulks Run, and David Morris' parents' house just a few miles down the road.
Currently, the bees are swarming around each other to keep warm. They buzz about in a tight ball, taking turns being on the inside and the outside. The hives stay a warm 75 or so degrees despite the below-freezing temperatures outside.
David Morris will periodically check the part of the hive where sugar water is stored to make sure the bees have enough to eat throughout the winter. In June and July they will pull the hives and extract the honey. The hives are not stripped down completely, so that the bees will have sustenance in the fall and winter.
The hives are treated to prevent mites and a Virginia health inspector comes out each year to make sure the hives are healthy and the honey is safe for consumption and sale.
Shannon Morris is still weary of bees and prefers to contribute on the business side of things. She particularly enjoys the events they attend to sell Raw Mountain Honey, which is on Facebook at the link facebook.com/RawMountainHoneyVA/.
So, while caring four thousands of bees over the last few years have either David or Shannon been stung? Shannon has not and David has only been stung a few times — mostly in the begin while he was still getting the hang out hive keeping.
Now David will let the bees crawl over him, sometimes without a bee suit on, his wife said.
