FULKS RUN — Third grade students at Fulks Run Elementary School are gearing up for a field trip of executive proportions.
On May 18, 30 third grade students at Fulks Run will take a field trip to Washington, D.C., which will feature a tour of the White House.
“For our kids, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for them, to tour the White House,” said Fulks Run principal Alisa Sims.
Teachers Anita Ritchie and Michelle Morrell explained that during winter break, student Annalee Sims and her family visited the nation’s capital, an annual tradition for them. When Analee Sims came back, she was excited to share with her classmates the columns, mosaics and architecture she saw during her trip.
Annalee Sims’ findings aligned with what the class was studying, columns and architecture in ancient civilizations, along with learning about types of government. It prompted Anita Ritchie and Morrell to brainstorm some ways the students could receive some real-world experience from it.
The teachers decided that a trip to the nation’s capital would be in order, and Alisa Sims gave her support. They polled the students to decide if they wanted to tour the White House or the U.S. Capitol — the response was overwhelmingly to tour the White House, Anita Ritchie said.
“I think the White House is more recognizable for the kids,” Morrell said.
To get to the White House, Rockingham supervisor Dewey Ritchie — who’s grandson, Eston Ritchie, is in Anita Ritchie’s class — Anita has no relation to Dewey or Eston — used a contact with U.S. Rep. Ben Cline to coordinate the tour. Cline was helpful in pulling the trip off, Morrell said.
“I was playing phone tag with so many White House people,” Morrell laughed.
A maximum of 40 people will be allowed to enter the White House — 30 students, Anita Ritchie, Morrell and Alisa Sims, and seven chaperones. There was so much positive engagement and interest in the trip from parents that the teachers had to do a “lottery” to determine which parents could be White House chaperones, Anita Ritchie said.
But, due to the financial support from the community, the class will be able to take a coach bus to Washington, D.C., and accommodate more chaperones, although the additional attendees won’t be able to tour the White House. Some of the students didn’t know what a charter bus was, Anita Ritchie said.
“Just riding a charter bus is an experience for them,” Anita Ritchie said.
In addition to the charter bus, Alisa Sims also noted that an urban, metropolitan environment will be an eye-opening experience for a group of students from a rural area. For some students, their only experience in a city is Harrisonburg, Anita Ritchie said.
She’s already talked to her class about traffic jams they may run into during rush hour and the higher cost of things. Being in a more populated, diverse area will also open up some students’ eyes, she said.
The teachers said the group also plans to visit a museum and view some of the monuments. In second grade, students studied some of the monuments at Washington, D.C., Morrell said, and in fourth grade, they’ll learn more about the national government.
“We’ve looked at [monuments] in pictures, but now they’ll get to really see it,” Morrell said.
Student Jase Harris said he is looking forward to touring the White House and is “really excited” for the trip. Annalee Sims and Eston Ritchie agreed. Annalee Sims said her favorite part of visiting Washington D.C. before was riding the metro.
“I’ve never seen inside the White House, and it’ll be a new experience for me,” Eston Ritchie said.
Anita Ritchie and Morrell said they can’t wait to see their students faces of amazement and awe during the trip. Alisa Sims said the most rewarding part for her is seeing the lifelong memories the trip will create between students, friends, educators and families.
“I’m just excited to have that experience with our families,” Alisa Sims said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.