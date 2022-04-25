DAYTON — Blink and it’s missed.
In a flurry of fingers, Steven Elmore pulls and twists long balloons, forming abstract objects before the final form begins to take shape.
This one an octopus. The next a fishing pole with a black-and-white fish hooked on the end. Of course, when it comes to bending balloons into animal shapes, dogs and cat are the norm. That is until, after molding that sweet fishing rod, a young girl asks for a spider.
And Elmore, sitting in a lawn chair in the shade of a tree Saturday at Dayton’s Redbud Festival, is more than happy to oblige.
“The smiles,” he said taking a break to stretch his legs with a cane-aided walk.
Today, like he said, it’s dogs and cats with the occasional far-fetched idea (see: that sweet fishing pole, again). Next week, it might be swords and snakes.
No matter what it is, the 72-year-old Staunton resident does it with a deft hand, having taught himself, aided by a book or two on how to shape balloons.
“It keeps me young,” he said, “and I enjoy entertaining the kids.”
He was easy enough to spot, an orange sign stapled to a wooden stake driven into the ground. And he was just part of the fun as Dayton celebrated its annual festival of a tree now blooming its scarlet buds much to the delight of foliage followers and buzzing pollinators.
With over 100 vendors lining College Street, the small town of Dayton welcomed the crowds for food, pony rides and, of course, niche shopping two years removed from having to shut the annual fest down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year’s reemergence brought back a “good crowd,” according to Dayton Mayor Cary Jackson. Saturday’s crowd looked more like year’s past.
Part of that crowed was Carol O’Connor and her husband, Bert, visiting friends in Waynesboro from the “suburban hellscape” outside Cleveland. The rolling hills and mountains lining the Valley were a long-weekend respite for the couple that also plans to visit Monticello and take in a winery “or two, or three, probably five” before heading back to the shores of Lake Erie on Tuesday.
They followed the clip-clap of a horse pulling a buggy into the parking lot off College Avenue before diving into the masses and filling their bellies with kettle corn and emptying their wallets on hand-sewn hot mitts.
“We have a few things like this in Ohio,” Carol O’Connor said. “But nothing like this.”
“This” was the view of the mountains and bucolic farmland she gestured to all around her in the quickly filling parking lot.
Those cars were a welcome sight for vendors like Mandy Mitchell, of Penn Laird, and her Purple Witch Teas Etsy shop. With her tent stationed in Fuzzy Duck Lot, her self-described “COVID project” blends her love of the culinary arts and the healing properties of tea.
No need to ask where the Purple Witch names comes from. The former is her favorite color, evident by her hair, dyed to match the packaging of her teas.
“I love playing with flavors and flavor profiles,” she says.
Her teas follow suit, mixing and matching the herbs for each sign in her Zodiac line. Doing a lot of reading, she also concocted teas with specific intentions, like anxiety relief, soothing insomnia and aching muscles.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said.
And for Megan Williams, now living in Rawley Springs, seeing people lining the streets was, to put it simply, “awesome.”
“It’s great to be back out,” she said, standing under her tent showcasing her table top campfires. Made from food-grade soy wax with a touch of rosemary and sage “to keep the bugs away from you,” a native of the Quad Cities region on the Illinois-Iowa border, she and her husband started their business about six years ago while living in a Charlotte, N.C., town home with no place to have a campfire.
“It kind of evolved from doing something for fun and became a business,” he said.
It’s on these festival circuits that she sees the most sales.
And, on Saturday, those sales were there.
“I’m glad we came,” Bert O’Connor said. “Somebody is going to have to drag me back to Cleveland.”
Carol O’Connor laughed.
“He says that no matter where we go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.