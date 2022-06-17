As the General Assembly met Friday to review Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to the Virginia budget, legislators approved funding for the families of the victims in the Bridgewater College shooting.
The $200,000 allotted for Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson and John Painter’s families comes from the commonwealth’s general fund and is a one-time expense. Jefferson, a campus safety officer, and Painter, a Bridgewater College police officer, were killed in a shooting on campus Feb. 1.
As private college officers, Jefferson and Painter were not eligible for Virginia’s Line of Duty Act, the benefits for first responders’ families killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty. Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, expressed interest in amending the act to allow private college campus police and public safety departments the choice to participate.
“I am very pleased that it passed and am grateful for the support for these families demonstrated by the Governor and the members of the General Assembly,” Obenshain said. “John Painter and J. J. Jefferson are heroes. Their deaths are still the source of great pain and sadness in our community. This will not heal that hurt, but it is a small measure of our gratitude for their sacrifice. I want every law enforcement officer in Virginia to know that we have their backs and that if the unthinkable occurs, we will not forget their families."
Obenshain said he worked extensively with Youngkin’s administration in asking for this amendment. The amendment also fulfills a promise Youngkin made during an April visit to Harrisonburg, when he said his staff spoke with House and State budget legislators about having the language in the final budget.
“We’re grateful for the support the Governor’s office and legislature are providing to the Painter and Jefferson families,” said Bridgewater College spokesperson Abbie Parkhurst.
That added amendment was approved during a one-day session where the fate of Youngkin's changes were decided.
Legislators sent the Republican governor a compromise spending plan on June 1, and he has returned it to them asking for several dozen amendments, many of which were likely to face opposition in the Democrat-controlled Senate.
“The General Assembly spent months carefully crafting a biennial budget that serves Virginians and enjoys support from both parties," Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw tweeted Friday morning. "Eleventh-hour attempts to rewind legislative action serve no one.”
One of the first amendments taken up in the GOP-controlled House also faced opposition there.
House Republicans made a motion to shelve a proposal to create a new felony penalty for certain actions during demonstrations aimed at judges or other officers of a court. Youngkin put forward the proposed change after protests outside the northern Virginia homes of some U.S. Supreme Court justices in recent weeks.
The chamber also shelved a companion amendment that would have provided the Department of Corrections funding for the potential increase in prison bed space associated with creating a new felony.
House Speaker Todd Gilbert said his caucus voted against it because “it was a unique procedural move that we thought required additional vetting.”
“We have to be very careful with the criminal law,” he said.
The House went on to agree to many other Youngkin amendments.
The chamber signed off on his proposed change to suspend the approximately 26 cents per gallon tax on gasoline from July 1 through Sept. 30. The amendment also includes language to cap future gas tax increases. Youngkin has been calling for a gas tax holiday since he was on the campaign trail.
The House also approved an amendment to limit the use of earned-sentence credits that allow inmates to reduce their time behind bars.
The chamber voted to expand the type of institutes of higher education that can partner with K-12 systems on so-called lab schools, an initiative the Youngkin administration says will help foster innovation in education.
And it signed off on adding language to the budget that would further limit when public funds can be used for abortion services. Currently, Virginia denies state funding to women who are eligible for Medicaid and seek abortions, except when the mother's life is at risk and in cases of rape, incest or severe fetal diagnoses. The amendment would eliminate the exception for incapacitating fetal diagnoses.
The House voted first on all the budget amendments because the legislation originated in that chamber. The Senate was expected to take them up late Friday afternoon. Both chambers must agree to an amendment for it to be approved.
Lawmakers were also expected to vote Friday on two nominees to fill vacancies on the Supreme Court of Virginia, House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore said. The two chambers have been at an impasse over the positions for months.
Friday’s meeting came as the governor and General Assembly inch toward a June 30 deadline to pass the two-year spending plan that would take effect July 1.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.