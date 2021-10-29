Phil Satolli has watched the gardens at Lacey Spring Elementary School grow for years, and the way things come full circle has not stopped surprising him even after three years.
For example, a Lacey Spring bus driver's mom donated some of her heirloom zinnia seeds from her established garden. The zinnias took off. A year later the zinnias of the woman who donated the seeds didn't come in. She was able to come by the school and get seeds from the flowers that were grown from her own, Satolli said.
It's little things like that which have made the gardens at Lacey Spring such a source of excitement and wonder for the teachers, the students and members of the community who continue to hear about the gardens and want to be a part of it.
"It's really quite the sight," said Principal Tammy May.
A site indeed.
The gardens have grown from eight raised beds to dozens. The school has utilized everything from traditional raised beds to tires and file cabinets, and the greenery that has exploded from them is impressive.
There is also a massive composting operation, which has been pared down during COVID-19, as well as a rain barrel to catch water that goes back into the garden. The school is also in the process of erecting a weather station and a windmill that will power a water fountain.
Although coming to the end of the growing season as the weather cools, the gardens are still producing tomatoes, Swiss chard, beets and onions. Students are free to pick veggies at their leisure.
"The only rule is, you have to eat what you pick," Satolli said.
That was not a problem for a group of fifth-graders on Wednesday, who gathered about a dozen tomatoes apiece. One student excitedly said: "Now it's my favorite time; time to eat."
Students have really taken ownership of the garden, Satolli said, often giving up recess time to tend to the garden and gather veggies, which are served in the cafeteria on special tasting days.
While many Rockingham County students have been exposed to agriculture, some students are seeing gardening for the first time at Lacey Spring, Satolli said.
There are no plans to slow the garden project. Students and staff have recently planted bulbs that will come up in the spring. They are also planning to plant pollinator flowers all along the fence of the playground so that grounds staff don't have to weed whack that area, Satolli said. There will also be a monarch garden in the spring and pumpkin patches next year.
"One thing has led to another that's led to another," Satolli said.
