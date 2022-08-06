For some reason, there is an assumption that passing the GED, Virginia’s only high school equivalency test, is easier than graduating from high school, said Nancy Hill, a teacher at Rockingham Academy.
It’s the first thing Hill tells prospective students. While getting the GED may be faster than getting a diploma, it’s not easier. It’s four tests, reading heavy and timed. The GED is designed to be taken by adults, and therefore it’s not about memorization and reciting facts one typically learns in high school. It’s about reading comprehension and understanding the material, Hill said.
It can take some students two years to pass all four tests in the subject areas of social studies, science, language arts and math.
It may not be easy, but it can be the right option for students who have fallen behind for various reasons.
“If we have a student who is 17 and only has five credits, I’m realistic and honest with them,” Hill said. “I tell them, if you stay this is how many years it’s going to take. You can stay here and do this until you’re 21, or you can take the GED.”
Hill has been an alternative education teacher at Rockingham Academy since 2014. She’s in charge of the ISAEP program, which stands for individual student alternative education plan. The GED test is a large component of that, but it also includes personal finance and work-based learning.
Virginia is one of 11 states that allows students as young as 16 to get their GED. Choosing to go for their GED instead of completing high school can be for any number of reasons. Two of the most common are because the student works part or full time and has fallen behind, or because they moved a lot and some credits didn’t transfer.
A student must pass some entry-level qualifications to be admitted into the ISAEP program. They must be reading at a 7.5 grade reading level and must score a certain benchmark on practice tests.
“We don’t want to set them up for failure,” Hill said.
The number of students she has in her GED class varies depending on the year. In the nearly decade that Hill has been in this role, she has not been able to determine a pattern. It can be as low as five and as many as 30 in a school year. Enrollment was at its max during the 2019-20 school year, and about half of those students were able to complete and pass their GED test before the pandemic shut the world down. After March of 2020, however, all tests were canceled and only a handful of the remaining students came back.
Hill said she expects to see more students in the coming years — those who struggled with online learning during the pandemic and fell behind.
“I work really hard, and Rockingham Academy works really hard to destigmatize the GED program,” Hill said. “There is this connotation that it’s easier or it’s not as good as a diploma when, in fact, it’s the equivalent. Students can still go to college, go into the military and do all the same things.”
