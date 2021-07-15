Ramona Pence went through what no parent should have to: the loss of a child.
The longtime Rockingham County Public Schools educator lost her daughter, Monica Pence Barlow, after a five-year battle with lung cancer in 2014.
She had been the public relations director for the Baltimore Orioles, the first female in that position for that organization, and one of the first in the country.
But more than that, Barlow was someone with a “big heart and a compassion for helping the less fortunate,” her mother said.
The mother and daughter had that in common, as Pence spent the last 28 years as an educator with RCPS and the last three working with the division’s most vulnerable students as the director of federal programs, gifted, homeless, and foster liaison.
Pence recently retired but plans to continue giving back to the school division through the endowed fund that the Pence Barlow family set up through the Rockingham Education Foundation Inc. in honor of her daughter, who grew up in Rockingham County.
For years, Monica’s Gift has helped hundreds of students through a variety of charitable gifts, and Pence’s involvement with the charity isn’t ending despite no longer being employed by RCPS.
“I love to surprise someone, whether it’s some teacher or some school,” Pence said. “Maybe it’s something they thought would never get funded.”
Pence achieves her “sneaky” approach to issuing grants by talking with directors with the school division, as well as principals.
Over the years, Monica’s Gift has helped fund a reading program for children in need at Linville-Edom Elementary School, a reading program at Elkton Middle School, a summer book mobile for River Bend Elementary School, and most recently, gave books to every school and child in Rockingham County during the pandemic.
This year’s project is also focused on literacy, but was aimed at the fine arts as well. Books to help teach art, drama and music will be purchased and distributed throughout the division’s schools, Pence said.
Monica’s Gift is an endowed fund, which means it continues to generate money to sustain itself year after year, but that doesn’t mean that people all over the country haven’t continued to contribute to it. For instance, the Orioles organization has donated continuously over the years, Pence said.
And most recently, the husband of a dear friend of Pence who died of COVID-19 last year donated $1,000 to the charity.
“Monica would be so happy to know it was going to children in need,” Pence said.
Having the charity to work on has made retirement even more enjoyable, knowing that she still has a place in the schools and can help kids.
Pence’s career with RCPS has taken her all over the county in many different roles.
She served as a teacher at Elkton Elementary School, assistant principal at Wilbur Pence Middle School, no relation, and McGaheysville Elementary School, and as principal at Ottobine Elementary School and Elkton Middle School. Ironically, the only level of public education that she hasn’t taught is high school, despite getting her bachelor’s degree in secondary education.
Pence is a lifelong learner. She has two master’s degrees, and in her late 50s she decided to get her doctorate.
“I know it’s crazy. Who does that?” she said.
That desire to learn more is what makes her a good educator, her colleagues say.
“In 30 years in RCPS, I have not met a person who cared more for people than Ramona Pence. Whether it be students, faculty, staff or parents, Ramona always treated people with caring and respect,” said Eric Baylor, RCPS work-based learning facilitator. “She would give you any resources you asked for when you needed them. Ramona Pence was a positive influence on us all.”
As far as retirement goes, Pence is looking forward to traveling, spending time with her husband, and welcoming her fourth grandchild this fall.
