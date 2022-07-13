Glo Fiber, a Shenandoah Valley internet service provider, will now offer telecommunications services to Massanutten Resort, according to a statement from the company.
Last week, Glo Fiber officials completed the installation of a new multisite enterprise network for Massanutten Resort. Glo Fiber officials said in a press release that the internet network will connect six geographic locations to optimize resort operations. Additionally, a comprehensive voice solution was also established that includes guest rooms, call center and the administrative offices at the resort.
"Now, more than ever, we need a communications infrastructure across multiple sites that gives us a fast, reliable network with the capacity to accommodate our technology needs," Phillip Langeberg, corporate chief technology officer for Massanutten Resort, said in a press release. "The Glo Fiber Enterprise team was able to customize the network solution specifically for us, rather than selling us an off-the-shelf product."
Langeberg said in the press release that the resort looks forward to a long partnership with Glo Fiber Enterprise.
"This is one of the most comprehensive partnerships for commercial communications services," Craig Venable, vice president of commercial sales at Glo Fiber Enterprise, said in a press release. "Our Contact Center solution is a sophisticated and state-of-the-art offering that can provide more advanced customer service, both throughout the resort and to outside customers. The technology is ideal for hospitals and business centers, and we look at Massanutten as a showcase for this part of our business."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.