ELKTON — In the two years since Glo Fiber reached an affiliation agreement with Harrisonburg, the company has expanded to serve Broadway, Bridgewater, Grottoes and Dayton. In its next move, Glo Fiber is seeking to bring telecommunication services to Elkton.
During a Town Council meeting Monday, Stuart French, with Glo Fiber, shared information on the service in hopes of gaining the town’s interest.
“We are coming in as a competitive offering to the incumbent,” he said. “And to give residents a competitive choice to where they get their internet, TV and phone products from.”
Glo Fiber is a subsidiary of Shentel, an Edinburg-based telecommunications company. Glo Fiber is a 100% fiber network with more than 7,000 miles of fiber across Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky and Maryland.
In 2019, Harrisonburg became the first locality in the area to approve an affiliation agreement with the company, and residential connections started getting set up last year.
Previously, if city residents wanted internet, they had to sign up with the only provider in town — Comcast. Comcast also is the only service provider for Elkton residents.
French told council members that bringing Glo Fiber to the area will have a “positive economic development impact” through telecommuting, education and private enterprises.
“It expands what types of companies are willing to come to Elkton if they have this better network available,” he said.
There are multiple steps in Glo Fiber’s timeline to bring the service to Elkton. French said phase one includes municipal engagement and agreeing to schedule a public hearing to reach an affiliation agreement.
If an agreement is made, the engineering and construction phase will move forward, with construction estimated to start within one year of the franchise award.
French said all local jobs, including sales, marketing and operations, will remain in Rockingham County.
Another benefit of Glo Fiber coming to the area, French said, is its competitors typically respond by offering better pricing and options for services once another provider comes into play.
Elkton Town Council will likely host the public hearing on the affiliation agreement in November.
