Shenandoah Valley internet service provider Glo Fiber announced Wednesday that construction of its all-fiber network will begin late this summer in six Rockingham County towns.
The expansion will offer internet speeds up to 2 gigabytes per second in the towns of Broadway, Bridgewater, Dayton, Elkton, Grottoes and Timberville, according to a statement from the company.
"The Town of Elkton is thrilled to partner with Glo Fiber in order to provide expanded broadband services to our community," Greg Lunsford, Elkton town manager, said in a statement. "Elkton continues to focus on initiatives which will bolster our economic development and provide accessible services to our community."
In 2020, Glo Fiber began setting up residential connections in Harrisonburg. Glo is a subsidiary of Shentel, based in Edinburg.
"The expansion from Harrisonburg to Rockingham County is just another step in our continued mission to offer fast, reliable, and affordable products to families and businesses in local communities," Chris Kyle, vice president of industry and regulatory affairs at Shentel, said in a statement. "We are grateful to the various community officials in Rockingham County who have helped make this expansion possible, and look forward to bringing our unique brand of future-proof fiber to more communities in the Shenandoah Valley."
Glo Fiber officials said the expansion will provide fast internet to more than 8,000 homes and businesses by the middle of 2023.
Glo Fiber has a network of more than 7,000 miles of fiber across Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky and Maryland.
"Broadway is a growing community where town leadership encourages entrepreneurship, supports existing business growth, and welcomes new business development. Strong infrastructure, including broadband, is imperative to maintain a positive experience for business owners and attractive quality of life for residents," Cari Orebaugh, Broadway's director of marketing and development, said in a statement.
Glo Fiber offers three tiers of symmetrical, high-speed internet access and unlimited local and long-distance phone service.
"Bridgewater is looking forward to Glo Fiber coming to our town," said Gwen Gottfried, Bridgewater town planner and economic development adviser, in a statement. "The additional option for broadband service will provide residents with one more reason to take pride in our community."
