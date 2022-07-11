Amanda Poling was carefully grooming one of her children’s goats on Saturday afternoon, getting it ready to show at the 2022 Summer Jam Goat Show at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
The goat was on a platform and its head was held by a cage. It looked scary, but Poling said the family’s goats are used to the grooming process and it wasn’t stressful for them.
“Pretty much immediately when they are born we decide whether they’re going to show based on their size,” Poling said. Once that has been established, the goats are introduced to the grooming process and the showing process.
Poling, who traveled with her family from Moatsville, West Virginia, said they show goats most weekends of the year.
To get a goat ready they must be bathed and blown dry so their coats are shiny and attractive. Then, they are trimmed around the face to achieve consistency.
One area that a goat is judged on is the neck and the girth of it, so you don’t want to trim down the coat too much.
“You want to accentuate the good qualities and hide the bad ones,” Poling said.
There were more than 200 goats entered in Saturday’s event, said Brian Carpenter, founding member of the Blue Ridge Boer Goat Breeders. The show had registrants from Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and North Carolina.
“It really shot up this year,” Carpenter said. “We all have goats and this is an opportunity to showcase them.”
There were two events going on Saturday — the junior American Boer Goat Association competition and the regular American Boer Goat Association competition. The former was for contestants younger than 21 and the latter for those older than 21.
Each competition had heats, and goats were judged in groups based on their age.
In terms of what the judges looked for, there is the showmanship aspect — how well the owner shows control over their goat. But the most important aspect is the proportions of the goat, or to put it bluntly, how much meat the animals will yield.
“It’s all about how much meat you get from one mouth fed,” Carpenter said.
Emma Anthony, 17, a Spotswood High School student, patiently waited with her goat Sapphire for their chance to enter the ring.
Anthony has been breeding goats since 2020 but has been showing them for seven years.
“It’s a major responsibility,” she said.
Anthony said she doesn’t get nervous about showing, and it comes down to the “nitty gritty” with judges.
“It’s about how well you handle your goat,“ Anthony said. “It’s about how well you can get them to do what you want.”
