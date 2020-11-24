Part of Elkton Area United Services’ mission is to fill temporary food needs in its community, and the holidays have proven to be no exception.
When the end of November rolls around, the nonprofit changes gears and begins to work on providing Thanksgiving food boxes to be distributed to hundreds of families.
It’s a lot of turkey to go around and a task the Massanutten Resort has taken on for the last several years through its annual Turkey Bowl.
As nearly 70 players hit the greens two weeks ago, the tournament proved to be one to remember as the existing donation record was a thing of the past.
“We had 67 participants in the event on this beautiful day for golf,” said Brett Mowbray, gold operations manager at the resort. “I’m happy to announce that we broke our donation record of 53 with over 100 turkeys given to EAUS.”
Mowbray said the Turkey Bowl golf tournament started eight years ago. To bring a festive flare, players who participate in the tournament have to donate a turkey as part of their entry fee.
“All turkeys collected are donated to EAUS each year,” he said.
Mowbray said he got the idea for the Turkey Bowl after participating in a similar event, where turkeys were distributed among a group of food banks and charitable organizations that helped provide meals to those in need.
When bringing the idea to Massanutten Resort, Mowbray said he wanted to keep the donation aspect “close to home,” leading EAUS to be a perfect fit.
Building off the idea, Mowbray decided to start a spring tournament called the Massanutten Resort Spring Classic, where ham is donated instead of turkey.
As the 2020 tournament got closer, Mowbray said he wanted to make sure the Turkey Bowl was a success.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic going on this year I wanted to make this year extra special,” he said. “I knew that there were probably more families in need this year than ever before.”
With turkey donations hitting a new record, Mowbray said they also received help from the resort’s Virginia BBQ and Pizza Co. restaurant.
Staff combined their tips and donated their proceeds to purchase turkeys for the EAUS donation, allowing an additional 18 turkeys to be given to the nonprofit.
“Stories like this are happening all the time, by both players and individuals not playing in the golf tournament but just wanting to help out,” Mowbray said. “I’m thankful to everyone for making this year extra special. I hope these turkeys will help bring some joy to everyone.”
EAUS Executive Director Jeff Miracle said with the help from the Turkey Bowl, and donations from local families and MillerCoors in Elkton, nearly 400 families will be served meals for Thanksgiving.
“There’s no way we could have made it through without those donations,” he said.
Miracle said he was concerned the COVID-19 pandemic would prevent the nonprofit from serving as many families as it could, but due to help from the community, more families are being served than ever before.
By the end of October, Miracle said the nonprofit had donated nearly 500,000 pounds of food — the same amount EAUS did the entire year of 2019.
“We will reach well over 600,000 pounds of food this year,” he said.
