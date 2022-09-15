Editor’s note: This is the first story in a series about the school resource officers in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County public schools.
Officer Larry Good had been a member of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office for almost 24 years when he decided it was time to retire.
He had worked as a school resource officer for four years from 2008 to 2012 at Broadway High School but had otherwise worked the streets as an officer.
But when Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson found out about Good’s plans to retire, he offered him one last opportunity — be the first ever school resource officer for Rockingham Academy, Rockingham County Public Schools’ alternative education program. The school had previously been the Dayton Learning Center, and at that time the Dayton Police Department had handled SRO duties for the school. But since becoming Rockingham Academy, which serves high school students, there hadn’t been an SRO despite there being one at every high school in Rockingham County.
“I always enjoyed the job, so I said ‘Yeah, I’ll do that,’” Good said.
Good started in the position in July 2021, nine years since his last stint as an SRO. Much has changed in education during that time, but the role of the SRO hadn’t really. The biggest change for Good was in the number of students he works with versus when he was at Broadway High School. He went from having 800 students to working with to 45.
“It doesn’t seem like a lot but this an alternative education school and students can need extra time and patience,” Good said.
But with 45 students, Good is able to form one-on-one relationships with as many students who are willing, unlike a school with 800 students where that wouldn’t be possible. In fact, just Wednesday morning, a Rockingham Academy student came into his office to chat.
While SROs are present in schools to be security and to respond to any violent or criminal activity, a majority of their time is spent forming relationships with students and teaching about laws in the classroom.
“The idea is to be proactive and not reactive,” Good said. He shares the same message with all of his students: “I’m here to help you not to hurt you. I am on your side.”
Good hopes that the positive interactions with students will inform their attitude toward law enforcement after they graduate, and they become adults who see law enforcement as a resource, not a body of individuals out to get them. ”Some of them won’t,” Good said.
On a day-to-day basis, Good is in the hallways, in the cafeteria talking with students and forming those relationships. Good also serves Lacey Spring Elementary School and Pleasant Valley Elementary School. He spends about two days a week at those schools, but his main base is Rockingham Academy.
While the day can “change on a dime,” his main goal is to be a resource to students and staff and to help them with anything they may be struggling with.
Good said he feels he has a unique skill set that translates well to the school resource officer role — the main skill of which is communication.
“Communication is the key to success,” Good said.
Rockingham County Public Schools and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office have partnered to apply for a grant that, if approved, would pay for the hiring of four addition SROs — one for each of the middle schools.
