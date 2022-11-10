ELKTON — The search is on for Elkton’s 11th town manager since 2001, say the top vote-getters from Tuesday’s election.
On Wednesday, Josh Gooden led the mayoral race with 729 votes compared to Wayne Printz’ 552, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
During his campaign, incumbent Gooden, Rockingham County’s economic development and tourism coordinator, said his top priority would be providing stability to the town and hiring a town manager.
Elkton has been without a permanent town manager since late June.
Gooden, 28, thanked those who supported him throughout his campaign.
“It’s definitely an exciting time for the town,” he said.
Printz, 64, is a local businessman and served 12 nonconsecutive terms as Elkton’s mayor. Reached Wednesday, Printz thanked his friends and supporters, and said he loves the town.
“The electorate has spoken. That is democracy,” he said.
Printz had said Elkton should innovate to a new management concept using current employees “to create a diversified leadership that answers to our council and citizens directly.” On Wednesday, he said he would have to work harder next time to get back in office.
“I have every intention to get back in some type of representative capacity in Elkton,” Printz said.
The top two vote-getters from the general Town Council election for three seats, incumbent Phillip “Rick” Workman and newcomer Virginia Fulginiti, have said a town manager would provide support and stability to the town.
Workman notched 727 votes, and Fulginiti had 594, according to unofficial results.
Workman, 69, retired, was appointed in March and previously served on the Town Council, most recently in 2012. Fulginiti, 46, is an administrative assistant.
Workman has said that if elected, he would “instill citizen confidence back into our town government by hiring a town manager.”
Reached Wednesday, Fulginiti said she’d make it a priority to get a town manager with strong managerial experience into the town, and delegate powers to the manager. Other issues would be taken care of once a town manager is established, she said.
Fulginiti also said the new council members should present as a “united front” and work with the citizens to support the town’s growth, while removing animosity.
“I hope that the town sees we will be a solution to those problems,” she said.
The third seat for the Town Council was too close to call Wednesday. According to the state Department of Elections, 452 votes were cast for a write-in candidate. Aaron Napotnik ran a write-in campaign, but it wasn’t clear Wednesday how many write-in votes went to him.
Former council member Maggie Isom had 388 votes, unofficial results say. She most recently served on council in 2020.
In previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Isom said Elkton should have a manager at the town hall daily to meet with residents, answer questions and direct the staff. Napotnik previously said having a town manager is like “the oil to a machine.”
Council member Randell Snow had the next-highest vote total with 354, David Smith had 299, Michael Scott Eppard had 288, Jay Tony Dean had 263 and Claud Dean had 239 votes, according to unofficial results.
And one vote separated special election candidates Rachel Michael and Nick Campbell, with Michael having 603 votes reported as of Wednesday afternoon compared to Campbell’s 602.
Early results had Campbell leading by about 50 votes, but Michael took the one-vote lead late Tuesday night.
Michael has said Elkton “definitely” should have a town manager, and if elected, her priorities would be to bring stability to council. Campbell has said he supports “an invested, accountable manager combined with fiscally responsible and transparent management in every area of government.”
Michael, 29, is an operations manager at Merck. Campbell, 43, is a residential and commercial contractor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.