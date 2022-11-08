ELKTON -- Elkton voters likely sent Josh Gooden back to his seat as the town's mayor, unofficial results from Election Day show.
According to the Rockingham County elections website, Gooden led with 627 votes compared to challenger and former mayor Wayne Printz, who had 503 votes.
Gooden, 28, economic development coordinator for Rockingham County, will enter his third term as mayor after first being elected in 2018. Printz, 68, a former Merck employee and business owner in Elkton, has served 12 nonconsecutive terms as mayor.
Nick Ocampo, deputy county registrar, said the results as of 9 p.m. Tuesday were from in-person Election Day voting. The county has yet to count 99 early ballots and 53 absentee ballots in the Elkton election, he said. Eighteen people in Elkton requested absentee ballots that have not yet been returned, but the ballots can still count as long as they are received by Monday and postmarked by today, he said.
In the Town Council general election for three seats, incumbent Phillip "Rick" Workman and newcomer Virginia Fulginiti were the top two vote-getters, with Workman getting 633 votes and Fulginiti receiving 508 votes.
Workman, 69, is retired. Fulginiti, 46, is an administrative assistant.
It's not clear who will take the third seat on the Elkton Town Council. On Tuesday, 387 people voted for a write-in candidate. Aaron Napotnik ran as a write-in candidate, but it's not clear how many of those votes are for him.
Former council member Maggie Isom earned 344 votes, and incumbent council member Randell Snow had 326 votes as of Tuesday at 9 p.m.
Isom, 72, retired, was on council before being voted out in 2020. Snow, 81, is a retired teacher and athletic director and has served on and off the Elkton Town Council since 1980.
Others running in the general election were incumbent council member David Smith with 275 votes on Tuesday, newcomer Michael Eppard with 267, incumbent Jay Dean with 234 and newcomer Claud Dean with 209 votes.
Results in Elkton's special council election were also too close to call. On Tuesday, Nick Campbell was leading with 551 votes, and Rachel Michael had 510 votes.
