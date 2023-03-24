GROTTOES — There’s a lot of work that goes into improving America’s oldest continuous show cave, Grottoes Parks Director Austin Shank has learned.
There’s the process of establishing Grand Caverns as a geoheritage site, which would preserve the history and character of the caverns, add educational and researching opportunities, and improve the caverns’ reputation nationally.
There’s collaboration with James Madison University studying geology and karst features in the caves.
And there’s also partnerships with local and state organizations to improve educational experiences, create specialty tours, and attract and retain tour guides and generate excitement at the caverns again.
That’s where Lily Whitman comes in.
Whitman, a 2022 James Madison University graduate, came on board in October as the town’s parks coordinator. She graduated from JMU with a degree in environmental science and worked with professor Ángel Garcia at Grand Caverns.
“From there, I found a love and passion for this place,” Whitman said.
She participated in many undergraduate research projects, one of which she infused Grand Caverns tours with geo-interpretive stops and made tours more education-focused.
Grand Caverns has been using Whitman’s tour script ever since, Shank said. Revisiting the tour content made the experience more educational, while still entertaining. The reaction on the new tours from the public was positive.
The caverns also initiated a partnership with Harrisonburg High School’s science department, hosting field trips with tours held exclusively in Spanish by Garcia. Other schools have also reached out to Shank inquiring about the opportunity, Shank said.
“That’s why we think it’s so important we start with the educational program — there’s a need for it,” Shank said.
Grand Caverns has also started a history tour done by candlelight — “It’s a really cool way to see the cave,” Shank said — and a geology-focused tour. The tours are held once a month, but Shank hopes to have it occur more often.
It also unveiled a new adventure tour dubbed “The Gauntlet,” a four-hour, challenging cavern tour with squeezes and climbs.
“It’s an authentic caving experience,” Shank said.
Because Grand Caverns has been a Valley staple for so long, the updated and new offerings have brought a “whole new perspective” to families and visitors that have toured the caverns for years.
“The new tours pick up a lot of steam,” Shank said. “The only complaint is that [people] want it more frequently.”
Staff is also working to create focused-tours for field trips, in what may help their work as Grand Caverns strives to become a geoheritage site. A geoheritage site is a place where geologic features or landscapes played a role in cultural or historical events, according to the Geological Society of America.
They hope to one day create an educational museum space and work with partners like JMU to showcase the caverns’ historical assets.
“I feel so blessed to continue my journey from college into the career world,” Whitman said. Conveying her passion about geology and the environment leads to “grand rewards,” she said.
She also mentioned the upcoming cave and karst expo at Grand Caverns, scheduled for June 10 from noon to 4 p.m. There, people can learn more about the history and geographic features of the caverns.
“We’re starting to gain momentum and hopefully revive what Grand Caverns was, which is a national treasure,” Shank said.
