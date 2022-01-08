The nutrition services departments for Rockingham County Public Schools and Harrisonburg City Public Schools made a significant impact during the pandemic, making sure that whether in school or not, students had meals.
Last year, RCPS participated in the "Round-up at the Register" program through Martin's. The system was asked to participate, and it was the first time for the school division, said Jennifer Williams, who took over as the director of food services for RCPS in July.
Anyone who went to a participating Martin's was prompted after ringing up their items if they'd like to round it up and the money raised would go to RCPS.
Thanks to the program, RCPS received just shy of $10,000 and used the money to pay off any outstanding debts students had of $25 or less.
"We were able to eliminate that across the board," Williams said.
The school division is participating in the program again. It started on Jan. 1 and will run until the end of February.
Like many other businesses across the country, the food services department for Rockingham County Schools has faced supply chain issues lately. Some weeks key items won't come in and the nutrition services staff at each of the schools will have to pivot quickly to account for that, Williams said.
"But all in all things are running smoothly," she said. "We're still making he meals and feeding kids every day."
RCPS feeds about 7,000 students a day. The school division offers free breakfast and free lunch and participation is pretty high, Williams said.
