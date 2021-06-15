GROTTOES — Grottoes Town Council approved its $3.4 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22, which goes into effect July 1.
Action was taken on the budget during Monday’s Town Council meeting.
Council members Jim Justis and C. W. Stephenson were absent.
The approved budget includes utility fee increases of 3.53%, but no tax increases. The utility fee increases are determined by the Department of Labor’s consumer price index for water, sewer and trash.
The budget also includes a 5.7%, or $500, increase for water and sewer connection fees. Land development fees will also increase to reflect rising advertising costs and additional staff time required to review plans.
Fees associated with variance, rezoning or conditional-use permit applications will increase from $200 to $250. For preliminary plan applications, the cost will go from $200 plus $10 per lot to $250 plus $10 per lot. Preliminary subdivision plan review will go from $100 to $200.
The budget includes higher entrance fees for Grand Caverns due to Virginia’s recent minimum wage increase to $9.50 per hour. Various classes of entrance fees will increase by 6-8%.
Full-time town employees will see a salary increase of 3%. There will also be an addition of four new full-time positions — an administrative assistant for the police department, a recreation and tourism assistant, and two maintenance technicians.
Funding has been set aside for street paving and sidewalk maintenance, body cameras for eight town police officers and renovations at Mountain View Park.
In other business, Town Council also voted to appoint Jason Sullivan to serve as police chief.
Sullivan has been serving as interim police chief since February following the resignation of Timothy Carroll, who held the title for three months.
Sullivan joined the town’s police department in 2018.
Other items on Monday’s agenda included approving extending a contract with The Berkley Group to allow former interim Town Manager Joe Paxton to continue working for the town until the end of December.
Town Manager Stefanie McAlister said the town is seeking to retain Paxton’s expertise and wants him to work one day a week to assist with submitting town audits from previous years.
Paxton will work at a rate of $110 an hour and receive mileage reimbursement of 56 cents per mile, McAlister said. He will work a maximum of one day per week.
