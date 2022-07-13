A bike repair station, an additional radar speed sign and extra parking spaces along Dogwood Avenue were approved by Grottoes Town Council at its meeting Monday.
The bike repair station was purchased last fall. The town's Parks and Recreation Committee recommended it be installed by Grottoes Town Hall, 601 Dogwood Ave.
"This puts it adjacent to the future, and council endorsed, U.S. Bike Route along Dogwood Avenue," Austin Shank, Grottoes parks and recreation director, wrote in his staff report.
Grottoes adopted a resolution regarding the proposed U.S. Bicycle Route 211 at a meeting in March. The proposed route currently runs through Grottoes along South River Road and Dogwood Avenue.
Council members Michael Kohl, Tim Leeth, David Raynes, Mark Sterling and Jim Justis voted to approve its location, according to Town Manager Stefanie McAlister. Council member Joshua Bailey abstained.
Town staff will install the equipment, McAlister said.
Town Council also unanimously approved an additional radar speed sign requested by the town's police chief, Jason Sullivan. In May, council authorized the purchase of a single radar sign not to exceed $3,600. That item has not been bought yet, according to Sullivan.
"Purchasing two at one time reduces the individual pricing by about $22," Sullivan wrote in his report to Town Council. "The second unit will allow for the deployment of the signs in more than one location at a time."
Both signs would cost an estimated $7,144.
And, consistent with town staff's recommendation, council members approved two additional parking spaces by Lil' Gus's restaurant, by Dogwood Avenue and Eighth Street.
Kohl, Raynes, Sterling and Justis voted for its approval, with Leeth and Bailey voting in opposition.
McAlister said town staff will need to receive a quote to determine painting costs for the additional spaces.
