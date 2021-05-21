One week after tabling a request for a new mini-storage unit off Cary Street, Grottoes Town Council met Wednesday to take action on the proposed facility.
Town Manager Stefanie McAlister said Friday the request for a conditional use permit was approved during the meeting.
The request came from Larry Ayers, who owns several other storage facilities in town.
Ayers told council members during its May 10 meeting there was a “huge need” for more storage units in Grottoes, adding that when his newest facility opened last fall, the units filled up in less than a month.
“We get two to three calls a day asking for units,” he said on May 10.
Ayers told council members the new facility will be accessible 24 hours a day and since the units won’t have lighting inside, access during the evenings will be minimal.
Two people spoke in favor of the mini-storage unit request, including the applicant.
Jo Ellen Lam, an adjacent property owner, spoke during a public hearing and said the facility will be good for the town.
“I think it’s a great idea and a great location for that,” she said.
On May 10, the town’s planning commission unanimously recommended approval of a conditional-use permit for the facility, but it was tabled by council for the time being.
Grottoes Town Council will meet again in June to take action on the proposed $3.4 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
