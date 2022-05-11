GROTTOES — A proposal that would allow Grottoes residents to own backyard chickens remains cooped up following a Town Council work session Monday.
In March, Town Council authorized Nathan Miller, the town’s attorney, to research the types of items, like Grottoes’ proposed chicken ordinance, that could be put on a referendum to voters.
But putting issues on a ballot isn’t that easy, Miller said.
“As elected officials in Virginia ... we don’t have a voting process on everything like Switzerland, where you have a referendum on everything,” he said. “We have a republic form of government.”
Town Council did not take action regarding backyard chickens, or possible referendum options, on Monday.
Rules Of Referendums
Virginia code states that unless specifically authorized, a referendum cannot be placed on the ballot. The only ordinance referendum Miller found was one requiring dogs to be kept on leashes.
“That’s how specific it is,” Miller said.
If Grottoes were to move forward with placing the proposed backyard chicken ordinance on a referendum, town officials would need to amend Grottoes’ charter or get legislators to place it into Virginia code.
“The issue there then becomes the timing, the cost to do that,” he said.
Miller said it would take about two years to place a referendum on a ballot. The referendum’s wording would have to be consistent with state code, go through a court order and garner approval from the State Board of Elections.
“Philosophically, if you want to get a feel for the community, you can do just about an effective approach by having a non-binding survey sent out in your water bills or something like that,” Miller said. “And I think your response will be just as good, and maybe better, than you would get if you have a referendum and people have to go to the polls to vote.”
Town Council shot down the idea of a survey at a meeting in March, with Mayor Jo Plaster breaking the tie. Council members Josh Bailey, Mark Sterling and David Raynes voted against the survey, and Jim Justis, Michael Kohl and Tim Leeth voted for it.
In 2019, Grottoes amended its charter to extend the mayor’s term from two years to four years. Miller said the circumstances are different now.
“We cleaned up about three or four items in the whole [charter] at that time,” he said. “That’s not the cost. The cost is when you get to the referendum, and you have to have the ballots in the ... polls to have a vote.”
As elected officials, Town Council should make a decision on what’s best for the residents of Grottoes, Plaster said.
“If this is something that’s the best thing for the town, then let’s see the people actually speak and show their presence,” she said.
For The Love Of Chickens
In February, Town Council tabled a proposed ordinance that would allow residents with at least 10,000 square feet of residential property to own up to four chickens.
The town currently allows backyard chickens to be kept on properties larger than 1 acre, but very few residential parcels in Grottoes are that big.
Dayton, Timberville and Harrisonburg have ordinances that let residents own chickens. Broadway and Bridgewater do not allow residents to own chickens.
Elkton rules allow residents in “grandfathered in” areas to own chickens. Rockingham County and Mount Crawford have no specific rules regarding backyard chickens.
In February, Grottoes Planning Commission recommended approval to allow chickens to be kept, following regulations, in residential areas.
Bailey, Leeth, Sterling and Raynes voted to table the proposal in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.