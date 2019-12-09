GROTTOES — Days before Rockingham County will consider a resolution declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary, the town of Grottoes took an extra step and became a Second Amendment sanctuary town.
The resolution was not on the agenda for Monday’s Town Council meeting, but was brought up by Councilman Joshua Bailey during new business.
Bailey read the resolution to make Grottoes a Second Amendment sanctuary town off the only copy made available to council members. Mayor Emily Holloway said only one copy was present during the meeting.
The resolution passed 4-1, with Councilman Mark Keeler in opposition and Councilman David Raynes absent.
When asked by an attendee why he voted against the resolution, Keeler said it was due to the way the resolution was presented and not having time to look over the language of the resolution carefully. Keeler’s response was followed by an attendee asking for his resignation from Town Council.
The resolution came prior to the public comment period, where two people had signed up to speak in favor of the resolution.
Jason Doty thanked council members for their support during public comment, adding that since the resolution passed, there wasn’t anything else to say.
Nathan Carlton, who was also signed up to speak, was not present.
The Second Amendment sanctuary movement began sweeping across rural parts of Virginia after Democrats gained control of the General Assembly in November’s election, promising to take on gun control and other initiatives when lawmakers convene next month.
Augusta County joined more than 40 counties in Virginia with the designation on Wednesday after 1,800 people attended a Board of Supervisors meeting. Supervisors passed the resolution 7-0.
Page County also voted unanimously to become a Second Amendment sanctuary during a supervisors meeting Tuesday.
Anticipating a large crowd, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors moved its public hearing for a proposed Second Amendment sanctuary resolution to the Spotswood High School gymnasium. The hearing will begin at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, sent out a newsletter Friday urging people to attend the hearing.
“Your liberty and mine has already been bought and paid for by the men and women who sacrificed so much for our great nation and nations around the world,” he wrote. “There’s a reason why people risk life and limb to get to our country and it darn sure isn’t to live under the same tyranny and oppression they left.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.