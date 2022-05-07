Grottoes residents who want to sound off on the town’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year will have their chance to do so at a public hearing Monday.
The proposed budget, in total, is $5.5 million. The next fiscal year begins July 1.
The proposed budget is up 20% compared to the current budget, and includes the second wave of funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. There are no increases in real estate or personal property tax rates.
In Grottoes, the real estate tax rate is 12 cents for every $100 of assessed value. The personal property tax rate is 38 cents per $100 of assessed value. Assessments are determined by Rockingham County. A public hearing for Grottoes’ real estate tax rate is scheduled for May 16.
The proposed budget has water and sewer rates increasing by 3%, and connection fees increasing $500 per service.
Trash collection increases 7.5%, which equals $1.50 a month.
A $2 increase for admission to Grand Caverns is included in the budget to help offset mandatory increases in minimum wage for the attraction’s employees.
The budget adds two new positions — an administration and finance assistant, and a parks coordinator. There is also a 5.9% wage increase for all full-time employees.
With part of its ARPA funds, town officials propose purchasing a dump truck and new police car.
There is $147,000 budgeted for paving and sidewalk maintenance, and $30,000 to cover police body cameras, Tasers and software.
Under state law, localities can not pass the budget on the same night as the public hearing.
The public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Grottoes Town Hall.
