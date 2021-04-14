GROTTOES — Action on hiring a new town manager to serve Grottoes has yet to be taken as council members continue to work with The Berkley Group.
Following an hour and a half closed session Monday for the discussion of candidates for the position, Town Council adjourned and opened its regular meeting without a decision.
Interim Town Manager Joe Paxton said Tuesday that council is “still in negotiations” with prospects and a decision could be made in the next week or two.
Paxton said three candidates are being considered as of Tuesday.
Paxton, a consultant with The Berkley Group, started the position on Nov. 30. His contract between the town and the local government consulting firm that offers experts specializing in various roles of local government administration and departments allowed him to stay as interim town manager until Thursday.
With council still deliberating, Paxton said his contract was extended through the end of May.
Paxton was hired to work on a part-time basis, coming in for two days a week. He replaced Nathan Garrison, who assumed the town manager position in June 2018 and resigned on Oct. 14, according to former Mayor Emily Holloway.
Holloway said on Nov. 10 that Garrison resigned to accept a position at the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, where he now works as a planner.
Garrison replaced Jeff Nicely, who resigned to take a job with the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Prior to council meeting to discuss the town manager position, council members met at Mountain View Park to host a small dedication for Lawhorne Pond, named after former town Police Chief Charles Lawhorne.
“It was about a year in the making,” Paxton said.
Lawhorne is a former U.S. Marine, a retired law enforcement officer and has been a town resident since 1993.
During his time living in the area, he worked with the town to help secure funding for a boat ramp, served on the town’s Planning Commission and introduced kids’ fishing day — a key contribution that led to the Mountain View Park’s pond renaming.
According to the plaque at the park, Lawhorne established the first Kids Fish Day in May 1995. The event later became known as Chief Charlie’s Kids Fish Day and the event’s 25th anniversary would have been celebrated in 2020 if it weren’t canceled due to COVID-19.
The plaque reads, “Chief Lawhorne set out to have a cost-free outdoor event that children could participate in while having positive interaction with the town of Grottoes Police Department. The start of Chief Charlie’s Kids Fish Day also began the promotion of the Mountain View Park to what it is today. For the commitment to the children and citizens of Grottoes this pond was named in honor of Chief Charles Lawhorne on April 4, 2020.”
Paxton said the town hopes to have a rededication next year.
