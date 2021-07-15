Mike Betts has held many titles during his 10 years in the Shenandoah Valley, including marketing and events coordinator for Dayton and executive director of First Night Harrisonburg.
Betts also wears the hat of founder and race director of the Grand Caverns 5K, and most recently, Grottoes Town Council member.
On Monday, Betts was appointed to fill the vacancy left by C.W. Stephenson when he resigned in June due to no longer having the availability to attend meetings.
Town Manager Stefanie McAlister said Betts was the only person to apply for the position as of Monday’s deadline, and will serve on Town Council until December.
“I haven’t been sworn in yet, but I look forward to serving the town in this capacity,” Betts said Wednesday. “I will do my best.”
A special election will be held in November to fill two seats on council temporarily being filled by Betts and Jim Justis.
Justis was appointed in February to fill a vacancy left by Jo Plaster after she was elected mayor in November. Justis previously spent 18 years as a council member and was a member of the town’s Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals for a period of time before returning from his 10-year hiatus.
The newly elected members will serve the remainder of Plaster and Stephenson’s terms, which expire in 2022.
Betts said it was too early to say if he plans to run in the November election as he is awaiting committee assignments and a swearing in date. In the meantime, he said he will be doing a “lot of listening and a lot of reading” to serve the community effectively.
Other items on Monday’s agenda included approving a revision request for a town home subdivision and reviewing a draft ordinance to allow property owners to maintain chickens in their backyard for personal use.
The subdivision revision request came from Jimmy Propst, who is seeking to add 31 town homes on 20th Street and 21st Street.
McAlister said council approved the subdivision request in February, but developers later realized the original architect drawing had mislocated the Dominion Energy easement that ran through the property.
When revising the site plan, McAlister said, developers were able to reconfigure the location of the town homes, as well as add two more town homes to bring the total number of units to 33. With density increasing, the development needed approval from council to move forward.
Planning Commission recommended approval of the new site plan, and Town Council unanimously approved the request, McAlister said. All council members were present.
In the discussion about the backyard chicken ordinance, McAlister said the ordinance committee had been working on a proposal to allow the practice.
Current town ordinances state no resident is allowed to keep hogs, cattle, mules, donkeys, ponies, sheep, poultry or other livestock except on property larger than 1 acre.
The ordinance committee proposed amending the ordinance to allow up to four chickens to be kept in an enclosed pen or coop at a single-family dwelling or property that is at least 10,000 square feet. Permitted residential areas will not include town homes, duplexes, apartments or manufactured housing park properties, according to the draft ordinance.
Chickens will not be allowed to roam free, and no roosters are permitted.
A permit will be required to keep backyard chickens on an applicant’s property, according to the draft ordinance.
McAlister said Town Council is reviewing the draft ordinance, and no action was taken during Monday’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.