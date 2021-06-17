GROTTOES — As of Monday, there is a vacancy on Grottoes Town Council.
Following a closed session, Mayor Jo Plaster told council members during their meeting Monday that council member C. W. Stephenson submitted a letter of resignation and requested it to be effective immediately.
Town Manager Stefanie McAlister said Plaster forwarded her Stephenson’s resignation at 6:33 p.m., nearly 30 minutes before the council meeting began.
During an interview with the Daily News-Record on Wednesday, Stephenson said he decided to resign because he no longer has the availability to attend meetings.
“It became more of a time commitment, and I can’t get off work,” he said. “It has nothing to do with council itself.”
Stephenson began serving on Town Council in 2019, with a term expiring in 2022. Stephenson ran as a newcomer during the November 2018 election, in which he received 448 votes.
As a council member, Stephenson served as chairman of the water and sewer committee and was a member of the parks, recreation and public facilities committee and streets and street lights committee.
Since January, Stephenson has attended four out of eight Town Council meetings. The last meeting he was present for was on Feb. 11.
Stephenson said as a council member, there are numerous meetings to attend and it became difficult to avoid scheduling conflicts.
“A lot of times you just can’t get there,” he said.
Stephenson said he works for the Augusta County Fire Department on Mondays and Wednesdays, and is also back in school.
Grottoes Town Council typically holds its monthly meetings on Mondays.
Stephenson also said his son, who is in the Army and stationed in Tennessee, recently had a child, and visiting his family 10 hours away also contributed to his decision to resign.
Stephenson said that because he couldn’t serve on Town Council, it’s better to let council find someone else to fill the position.
Council formally accepted his resignation on Monday in a 4-0 vote. Council member Jim Justis was absent.
With a vacant seat, Town Council has 45 days to fill the vacancy as stated by the town’s charter.
McAlister said she is working with Town Attorney Nathan Miller to create an advertisement for the position that should be ready in a few days.
It will be the second vacancy to fill since the November 2020 election, when Plaster was elected mayor, leaving her seat open.
Plaster’s seat was filled by Justis in February. Justis spent 18 years as a council member and was a member of the town’s Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals for a period of time before returning from his 10-year hiatus.
