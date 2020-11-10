GROTTOES — In the time since Joe Paxton retired as Rockingham County administrator in July 2016, he has provided assistance to numerous towns and filled vacant positions.
From serving as interim town manager for Dayton to helping out town staff in Mount Jackson, Paxton may soon take on a new role in Grottoes.
During Monday’s workshop meeting, Grottoes Town Council unanimously agreed to consider hiring Paxton, a consultant with The Berkley Group, to serve as interim town manager.
Nathan Garrison, who assumed the town manager position in June 2018, submitted his resignation on Oct. 14, according to Mayor Emily Holloway.
Holloway said Garrison resigned to accept a position at the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, where he now works as a planner.
Garrison was 24 years old when he replaced Jeff Nicely, who resigned to take a job with the Virginia Department of Transportation.
A James Madison University graduate, Garrison served as the town’s tourism and parks director for three years before taking over town manager duties.
Garrison’s last day as town manager was Oct. 28, and all daily operations and calls have been directed to Holloway, she said.
“Then the topics are dispersed to the committee of topic for a follow up,” she said. “During this time, the office staff and department heads has been assisting with daily calls, services needed and operations.”
In the absence of a town manager, town staff have been looking to work with The Berkley Group — a local government consulting firm that offers experts specializing in various roles of local government administration and departments.
The firm will provide one of its team members to serve as the interim, such as Paxton.
Paxton went to work for Rockingham County as an intern to former Administrator William O’Brien, his predecessor, in January 1978. He managed to climb the ranks to serve as purchasing and accounting officer, finance director, assistant county administrator and deputy county administrator.
He became the county’s top unelected official in 2004, taking over for O’Brien, who held the job for 26 years.
If the town finalizes an agreement with the firm, Paxton would work two to three days a week until April 15.
Paxton declined to comment since the position has not been finalized as of Tuesday.
One of Paxton’s duties as interim town manager would be assisting with the search to find a permanent replacement for the position. Council members agreed to begin advertising for the position as soon as possible.
