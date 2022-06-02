GROTTOES — Since the shooting death of Bridgewater College police officer and former Grottoes police chief John Painter on Feb. 1, the town of Grottoes has worked to remember Painter and other first responders through town dedications and events.
At the town’s Memorial Day event on Monday, Mayor Jo Plaster announced that a first responders tribute walkway, adjacent to the existing veterans memorial outside the town hall, is planned.
According to town documents, the Walk of Honor will be made up of brick pavers, with the first responder’s name, organization and years of service engraved in the brick.
First responders include dispatchers, police and fire and rescue personnel, according to town documents. Bricks can be placed for both career and volunteer emergency responders.
Information and costs will be available at Grottoes’ first responders event July 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the town’s volunteer fire department building.
Plaster said town officials are still working on details for pricing and construction costs, and the town hopes to have it installed by next summer at the earliest.
Plaster said the first responders memorial was originally planned to be installed at the same time as the town’s veterans memorial in 2008, but plans fell through.
In light of recent events, now was the time to get the job done, Plaster said.
“There’s no better time than now to finish the job,” she said.
On April 2, the town of Grottoes celebrated Chief Charlie’s Kid’s Fish Day by renaming Mountain View Park to John E. Painter Park, to continue the late chief’s legacy. Painter worked for the town’s police force for more than 18 years, as an officer, sergeant and chief.
Town officials hope to install signage for the newly named park in the near future.
