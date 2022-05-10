GROTTOES — One person spoke against Grottoes’ proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year at a public hearing Monday.
Resident Scott Sacra asked Town Council to reconsider its water and sewer rates, and asked for the 5.9% raises for full-time employees to be performance-based.
In total, the proposed budget is $5.5 million. The next fiscal year begins July 1.
The proposed budget has water and sewer rates increasing by 3%, and connection fees increasing $500 per service.
Trash collection will increase to $1.50 a month under the proposed budget.
A $2 increase for admission to Grand Caverns is included in the budget to help offset mandatory increases in minimum wage for the attraction’s employees.
Two new jobs — an administration and finance assistant, and a parks coordinator — are included in the proposal.
Grottoes Town Council is expected to adopt the budget at its June meeting.
A special meeting of Grottoes Town Council is scheduled for May 16 for a public hearing on the proposed tax rate. Grottoes is proposing to keep its real estate tax rate the same at 12 cents for every $100 of assessed value.
In other business, two mobile, rumble strips and two traffic bars at Forest Avenue and Holly Avenue got approval to be installed. Council member Jim Justis said this would reduce traffic infractions and speeding in those two areas.
The cost of the equipment would be no more than $2,000 per intersection, Justis said.
Along with Justis, council members Joshua Bailey, Mark Sterling, Tim Leeth and Michael Kohl were present and voted in favor. David Raynes was absent.
Council also appointed Rene-Vernon Ehlenfeldt and Darrel Baker to the town’s Planning Commission
