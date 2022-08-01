GROTTOES — Mayor Jo Plaster was emotional Saturday afternoon as she stepped up to the lectern at the Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department to address the about 50 first responders gathered for the town’s inaugural First Responders Appreciation Ceremony.
Plaster comes from a family of first responders, including her mother, father, aunt and uncle.
“This is an emotional time,” Plaster said. “I’m glad we’re here together.”
Plaster talked about being a child and children being asked what they wanted to be when they grow up. Answers generally ran the gamut of princess to professional baseball player to super hero. But sometimes people even know from a young age that they wanted to save lives, and isn’t that the definition of a superhero anyway?
In February, former Grottoes Police Chief John Painter was killed in the line of duty during a shooting at Bridgewater College. Painter was working as a police officer for the college and was killed along with campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson. Painter’s loss was heavy at Saturday’s event.
Plaster talked about how our first responders go into the scariest of circumstances in order to save lives.
“Thanks is never enough,” Plaster said.
Saturday’s event was held two days after Painter’s birthday on July 28.
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway talked about the family that is the first responders, which encompasses more than just police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians, but it’s the families that give emotional courage or host fundraisers or arrange dinner for those who can’t get home.
“I am still a member of this organization and a product of this organization,” Holloway said.
When Holloway discussed the death of Painter, he said, “That was family. ... That was a loss of family.”
At the end of the day, Saturday’s event was a coming together of family, whether they had met or not.
