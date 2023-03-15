GROTTOES — Following Grottoes Town Council's decision from February to permanently close Grand Caverns Pool, staff is now seeking quotes for the pool's demolition.
Mayor Jo Plaster updated the council on the pool's status during a council meeting Monday.
In February, council voted 4-2 to demolish the current pool, fill it in and maintain the concession stand. Councilmen Joshua Bailey, Mark Sterling, David Raynes and Tim Leeth voted for its closure. Jim Justis and Michael Kohl were opposed.
According to those meeting minutes, Town Manager Stefanie McAlister received a $21,000 quote from National Pools to repair the pool's expansion joint. The pool currently loses about 12,000 gallons of water a day. The main fill line to the pool broke, so staff has filled it with a garden hose, she said.
Parks director Austin Shank said at that meeting that since spring 2022, the total water loss had been 932,000 gallons. He recommended the town undergo another geophysical study for the pool before it would reopen.
Kohl, according to the meeting minutes, said the repair was cheaper than what the town thought it would be and that he'd like to have the pool fixed. Bailey said the town would lose even more money if it kept the pool open.
Shank said during the abbreviated season last year, less than 30 residential passes were sold.
Council believed it got to the point where, the meeting minutes said, the pool's infrastructure cost the town too much money to maintain. Instead, council plans to put the money saved from the pool toward parks and tourism improvements in town.
Kohl said he believed it was premature to demolish the pool, and the town should do more research before making that decision, the meeting minutes said.
In other business, council accepted a $34,580 bid from Frank Loyd to replace a water line along Aspen Avenue, near Caverns Boulevard. The town will utilize a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.
