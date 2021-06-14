Today, two localities are expected to approve their proposed budgets for fiscal year 2021-22, which takes effect July 1.
Grottoes Town Council and Mount Crawford Town Council will meet tonight at 7 p.m. at their respective town halls to adopt a budget for the upcoming fiscal year, and discuss other action items.
The towns are two of the last localities in need of adopting a budget, with Elkton Town Council expected to be the last. Elkton Town Council will take action on its budget during the June 21 meeting.
Mount Crawford is looking to operate with one of the highest budgets the town has seen with a proposed spending plan of $535,750 — an increase of nearly $224,000 compared to the adopted FY 2020-21 budget.
The proposed budget includes no changes to the town’s real estate tax rate and utility tax rate. Due to a recently approved 69-unit town home subdivision, the town is expected to see an additional $92,000 in revenue from water connection fees, according to Town Manager Libby Orebaugh.
Orebaugh said the town is expected to have 10 water connections by the end of FY21-22.
The increased budget also reflects a $100,000 grant awarded to the town by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to fund the town’s boat landing located behind the town hall by Airport Road.
The town purchased the property near the intersection of South Main Street and Airport Road in 2019, and so far only the town hall building occupies the space. Located behind town hall is the North River, making it an ideal place for a boat landing.
The project is funded 100% by the grant.
Grottoes’ proposed budget also increased from FY 20-21, going up by 9.2% to a total of $3.4 million for FY 21-22.
The budget does not include tax increases, but does include utility fee increases.
Similar to other towns in Rockingham County, utility fees are determined by the Department of Labor’s consumer price index for water, sewer and trash. Residents will see a hike in utility fees of 3.53%.
There will also be a 5.7%, or $500, increase for water and sewer connection fees. Land development fees are also proposed to increase to reflect rising advertising costs and additional staff time required to review plans.
Fees associated with variance, rezoning or conditional-use permit applications will increase from $200 to $250. For preliminary plan applications, the cost will go from $200 plus $10 per lot to $250 plus $10 per lot. Preliminary subdivision plan review will go from $100 to $200.
The budget also includes increasing entrance fees for Grand Caverns to offset Virginia’s recent minimum wage increase to $9.50 per hour. Various classes of entrance fees will increase by 6-8%.
Full-time town employees can expect a salary increase of 3%. There will also be an addition of four new full-time positions — an administrative assistant for the police department, a recreation and tourism assistant, and two maintenance technicians.
Funding has been set aside for street paving and sidewalk maintenance, body cameras for eight town police officers and renovations at Mountain View Park.
