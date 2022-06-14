GROTTOES — It wasn’t without adjustments, but Grottoes Town Council voted to adopt the town’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year at its meeting Monday.
The $5.4 million budget is effective July 1.
All Town Council members were present and voted for the budget’s adoption.
On May 16, Grottoes Town Council decreased the town’s real estate tax rate to 10 cents for every $100 of assessed value. According to Town Manager Stefanie McAlister, the decision resulted in a $57,000 decrease in real estate tax revenue.
With the loss in revenue, the budget removes a $38,000 allotment for town hall renovations and repairs. McAlister said funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act may be used in its place. Revisions also include a $9,700 decrease in both water and sewer capital reserves.
In the budget, water and sewer rates will increase by 3%, and connection fees will rise to $500 per service. Trash collection increases to $1.50 a month.
To offset mandatory minimum wage increases, admission fees to Grand Caverns will increase by $2. Positions for a new administration and finance assistant, and a parks coordinator, are also included in the budget.
There is also a 5.9% raise for full-time employees.
Caverns Pool
In other business, council voted to open the Grand Caverns Pool on Saturday. Officials decided to delay its opening at a special meeting May 27 due to a leak.
According to a study completed by Draper Aden Associates, the leak’s cause is due to the flow of water through the transition joint of the shallow and deep portions of the pool. Leaks in the circulation system could be a cause in the voids beneath the pool bottom, according to the report.
“[T]here is no potential for any type of collapse or opening of a large fissure of the concrete slab,” according to Draper Aden’s letter, submitted to Austin Shank, Grottoes parks director, on June 10. “While there is a potential of small vertical movement which could cause cracking of the slab concrete and that this cracking could be reflected through the pool liner, there is no known potential for a catastrophic collapse of the pool.”
Grouting is a possible solution to fix the voids, according to the report.
Council members Jim Justis, David Raynes, Tim Leeth and Michael Kohl voted to open the pool Saturday, with Joshua Bailey and Mark Sterling in opposition. Bailey said he believed council had done its “due diligence” to investigate the situation, but he still questioned the pool’s integrity.
“I don’t feel comfortable opening the pool,” Bailey said.
A continual study on the Grand Caverns Pool will still take place.
