GROTTOES — Grottoes Town Council on Monday gave its approval for the Blue Ridge Heritage Project to move forward with a monument remembering those who were displaced when Shenandoah National Park was established.
Representing the Blue Ridge Heritage Project, Bill Henry and Tim Motsch asked Town Council for permission to build the structure at Grand Caverns Park. In December 2019, council acknowledged that Grand Caverns Park could be a possible location for the monument.
Similar chimney-style monuments already exist in seven of the eight counties impacted by the creation of the Shenandoah National Park, Henry said, which are Albemarle, Augusta, Greene, Madison, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham and Warren counties.
The Grottoes location would represent Augusta County. Attempts to place it in other locations in Augusta County were unsuccessful, Henry said. The Rockingham County memorial is located in Elkton, near the Elkton Area Community Center.
Henry said the organization’s goal is to develop a monument site in each county where land was acquired to create Shenandoah National Park. In the 1920s and 1930s, the commonwealth of Virginia used eminent domain to acquire land for donation to the federal government to create Shenandoah National Park. More than 500 families and individuals were displaced from their homes so the park could be established, according to the Blue Ridge Heritage Project.
“Part of our mission is to keep this history alive, to tell the history accurately,” Henry said. “We also want these monuments to be a place for the relatives and descendants to gather.”
Grottoes Town Manager Stefanie McAlister confirmed that the town would not be financially responsible for costs relating to the monument.
