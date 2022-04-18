GROTTOES — The proposed budget for the town of Grottoes is up 20% over last year’s amended budget.
According to Town Manager Stefanie McAlister’s memo to Grottoes’ finance committee, the proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year amounts to $5.5 million. The recommended budget does not include an increase in real estate or personal property tax rates, McAlister said.
“The budget as recommended reflects the Town’s commitment to provide quality services, while understanding the impact of the cost of such services on the Town’s residents and the business community,” she said in the memo.
Grottoes’ current real estate tax rate is 12 cents for every $100 of assessed value. For Grottoes to bring in the same amount of real estate tax revenue as it did last fiscal year, officials would need to set the rate at 8 cents for every $100 of assessed value due to increased property assessments.
Town officials are planning on keeping the tax rate at 12 cents. A public hearing on the tax rate will be held May 16 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Grottoes’ Town Hall.
McAlister also recommended that the town provide a tax break for senior citizens based on the tax relief for the elderly established by Rockingham County.
Other local taxes and fees, including sales and meals taxes, business licenses and other fees and charges, continue to rebound from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are no changes in rates proposed in these areas, McAlister said.
The budget proposes clarification on a land use plan amendment, by adding a $100 fee for an approved plan amendment or revision. This covers staff’s time to review the amendment, and assists with advertising costs if readvertising is necessary, McAlister said.
Grottoes received its first wave of funding — about $1.1 million — from the American Rescue Plan Act in July, and the next payment will come this upcoming July, McAlister said. The total expected amount is $2.2 million, and the town has until the end of 2026 to use the money.
The trash monthly fee increases 7.5%, or $1.50, a month, due to last year’s budgeted amount being set before the new trash collection contract was in place, McAlister said. Staff proposes a water and sewer increase at a lower 3% rate, and a senior citizen discount increase 10 cents, to $2.35, per service.
The budget also includes a $500 increase in both the water and sewer connection fees, which requires new customers to make a “more appropriate level of contribution to the capital cost of these systems,” the memo says.
“[I]t is important for the Town to incrementally increase fees in these areas to provide an adequate level of staffing to meet on-going demand for service, to address deferred maintenance of water and sewer service lines, and to provide funding for the capital outlay and projects that will be required in the next five to ten years,” McAlister wrote in her memo.
A $2 per admission type increase for admission to Grand Caverns is also included in the draft budget, which is recommended to offset the increased cost of operation from the higher mandated minimum wage, McAlister said. An increase to $12 per hour takes effect in January.
McAlister said staff did an analysis of fees charged by other caves in the region, and found that Grand Caverns “continues to have the most affordable rates in almost every category.”
The proposed budget also has a 5.9% wage increase for full-time employees. There are two new full-time positions proposed — an administration and finance assistant, and a parks coordinator.
Grottoes’ health insurance premiums increased $61 per employee per month for the coming year, but no other fringe benefit will change this year, according to McAlister. Virginia Retirement System rates are established every two years and will be set July 1.
There is approximately $147,000 budgeted for street paving and sidewalk maintenance for the coming year, and staff is working with contractors to prioritize the streets to be paved, McAlister said.
Police department funding in the draft budget focuses on “upgrading and maintaining equipment and to ensure that the Town can provide a fully staffed department with uniforms and safety equipment,” according to McAlister.
McAlister also said due to the current economic situation in the country, Grottoes has proposed an increase for supplies, materials, chemicals and repairs for water and sewer funds approximately double the amount from last year.
Last year, Grottoes Town Council authorized staff to engage a consulting engineer to assist in a water study. Work will soon begin on a sewer study, McAlister said, with a goal of providing the town with a road map for capital improvements for the next 10 years.
There is also $50,000 budgeted as a place holder for the parks committee to work with staff to prioritize capital projects included in the parks plan with Town Council, McAlister said.
