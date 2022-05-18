GROTTOES — Property owners in the town of Grottoes will pay a lower real estate tax rate for the first time in more than 20 years.
At a public hearing Monday, council members set the real estate tax rate at 10 cents for every $100 of assessed value. Currently, Grottoes' real estate tax rate is 12 cents for every $100 of assessed value.
The new tax rate will be effective with the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
Town Manager Stefanie McAlister said council members Jim Justis, Tim Leeth, Joshua Bailey, Mark Sterling and Michael Kohl voted to lower the rate. David Raynes was absent.
Property value assessments are determined by Rockingham County, which reassesses property values every four years. The most current reassessment coincided with a large spike in real estate values, leading to higher tax bills.
Rockingham County set its real estate tax rate at 68 cents for every $100 of assessed value at a Board of Supervisors meeting April 13.
McAlister said Grottoes' current rate of 12 cents would bring in $340,000 in revenue. At 10 cents, Grottoes officials expect around $282,000 in revenue.
If Grottoes wanted to keep the same amount of real estate tax revenue as it did this fiscal year, the rate would need to be set at 8 cents for every $100 of assessed value.
McAlister estimated that households would save about $30 per year using the reduced amount.
Grottoes' proposed budget is $5.5 million, but McAlister noted there will be some tweaks in the proposal due to the lower real estate tax rate.
Grottoes Town Council will consider adopting the budget in June.
