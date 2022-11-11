GROTTOES — When Olivia McKeever, a fifth grade student at South River Elementary School, thinks of a veteran, she thinks of an honorable and memorable person who fought for freedom.
"I think of my grandfather, who fought bravely in Vietnam, and the sacrifices he made for our country's freedom," she said Friday morning at the Grottoes Veterans Day ceremony. "Veterans are great people who have fought for us. I believe the courage and the strength of these men and women who have fought hard in wars is truly amazing."
Olivia and her classmates, Josie Harper and Emily Stauffer, shared what Veterans Day means to them during the town's annual ceremony. Elkton Middle School students Hanna Frazier, Abby Shifflett, Sutton Swecker and Isabella Zimbro presented a history of Veterans Day to the group of about 75 people, 15 of whom were veterans.
Their classmates in the Elkton Middle School band performed a patriotic parade sequence inside the Council Chambers at the Grottoes Town Hall.
Emily said her great-grandfather fought in the Korean War. She thanked all veterans for their service.
"I'm thankful for you because you protect our country and us," Emily said. "You risk your lives to help people in our country. Without veterans, the country would be in chaos, and our country would no longer have freedom."
Josie said veterans bravely sacrificed their lives so that their fellow Americans can live with freedom.
"Thank you for protecting us," she said. "You inspire me to be brave. ... Thank you for your service and your sacrifice."
U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, the event's keynote speaker, said the nation extends "a hand of gratitude to all those who put their lives on the line to protect freedom on our soil and around the globe."
Congress must look for more ways to help and support veterans, he said.
"We honor your courage and sacrifice, and we salute you and your family for your service to our nation," Cline said.
Grottoes Mayor Jo Plaster asked people to think about the freedoms they have in America, and to thank a veteran not just on Veterans Day but every day.
"It is because of our veterans that were are able to be here today with the liberty to pursue our dreams, our aspirations and to speak freely," she said. "It is because of our veterans that we are able to worship however we choose and free to go about our daily lives without hesitation that our inalienable rights are defended and protected."
