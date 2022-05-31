GROTTOES — While not without challenges, the United States of America has always been a country that has wanted to live in peace and friendship with the world, Grottoes Town Council member and U.S. Army veteran Jim Justis said, addressing townspeople on a warm, sunny Memorial Day morning.
"However, on numerous occasions, we have had to stand up as a nation to protect our life, liberty and pursuit of happiness," Justis said. "Each time the citizens of this country have answered the call with their blood and treasure."
At this year's Grottoes Memorial Day service, Justis told the crowd outside the town's municipal building to remember the U.S. soldiers who died in combat, were physically wounded or are missing in action while fighting for freedom.
"Our Founding Fathers knew, as every citizen that has gone into combat knows, that without a peaceful world there cannot be peace in the United States," Justis said.
Grottoes Mayor Jo Plaster said Memorial Day is a time "to pay tribute to our fallen soldiers who gave their all for their love of country." As people remember soldiers who didn't make it back home, she said, Americans should ask, "What does freedom mean to you?"
"To me, freedom is one nation under God with the privilege to make a difference in this world among our fellow men," Plaster said. "Freedom is the opportunity to be a light amid the darkness, the strength to those in times of weakness. Freedom is the ability to speak up for what is right, and to stand up against what is wrong."
Justis said every person who joins the military is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice, to protect the country and its citizens to maintain a positive quality of life.
"On this Memorial Day, I want us to remember a group of our veterans that are so quickly forgotten — our wounded," Justis said. "This includes both physically and mentally injured. They come home from combat and try to return to a normal life."
He urged Americans to back efforts to rehabilitate and support veterans.
"These individuals need to be remembered," Justis said. "Pray for them. Give them a hand up, not a handout. If you know a wounded or any veteran that has returned to civilian life, let them know that you are thankful for what they have done."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.