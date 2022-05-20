Small Business Saturday is returning to Grottoes this weekend, after its inauguration in the town in 2021.
Mayor Jo Plaster said seven Grottoes businesses will be participating in the event this Saturday.
Traditionally, Small Business Saturday is in November, to support locally owned stores as an alternative to Black Friday. It was created in 2010 by American Express.
In Grottoes, the spring event began last year in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Plaster said.
"As the country began opening up, I felt it was imperative that we as a town proactively embrace this issue head on, and encourage the support of buying local and getting our local businesses back on track and in the spotlight," Plaster said.
Participating businesses this year are Ace Hardware, Aspen Treasures, Ciro's Flying Pizza, Exxon, Grand Caverns, Herby's Food Store and Deli, and Lil' Gus's, Plaster said.
Those that participate in Grottoes' Small Business Saturday can enter a drawing to win either Grand Caverns pool passes, Grand Caverns cave tours and Fountain Cave tours.
A drawing bag will be placed at each of the participating stores.
The drawing will be held the following Monday, Plaster said.
The nationwide Small Business Saturday event is Nov. 26.
